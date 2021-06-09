Orangeburg County Council approves event funding; county borrowing for sheriff’s office vehicles, repairs

Orangeburg County Council has approved funding for several events that will be held throughout the county.

The Grand American Coon Hunt will receive $11,000 for insurance costs for the annual event, the Town of Eutawville will receive $10,000 for its Village Festival and the Town of Branchville will receive $7,750 for the Raylrode Daze Festivul.

The county will receive $10,000 for its sponsorship of the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds as a part of its partnership with the COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics, as well as $20,000 for COVID-19 requirements associated with future events, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young stated.

County Council approved the funding recommendations from the Tax and Tourism Advisory Committee, which provides recommendations for the allocation of the county’s share of accommodations tax funds.

Also during Monday's meeting:

• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance allowing the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed the amount of $3.5 million for the purchase of public safety vehicles and capital improvements to the sheriff’s facility.