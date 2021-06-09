Orangeburg County Council approves event funding; county borrowing for sheriff’s office vehicles, repairs

Orangeburg County Council has approved funding for several events that will be held throughout the county.
The Grand American Coon Hunt will receive $11,000 for insurance costs for the annual event, the Town of Eutawville will receive $10,000 for its Village Festival and the Town of Branchville will receive $7,750 for the Raylrode Daze Festivul.
The county will receive $10,000 for its sponsorship of the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds as a part of its partnership with the COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics, as well as $20,000 for COVID-19 requirements associated with future events, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young stated.
County Council approved the funding recommendations from the Tax and Tourism Advisory Committee, which provides recommendations for the allocation of the county’s share of accommodations tax funds.
Also during Monday's meeting:
• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance allowing the county to issue general obligation bonds not to exceed the amount of $3.5 million for the purchase of public safety vehicles and capital improvements to the sheriff’s facility.
“This is a bond that we have to do every so often when we have to purchase new vehicles for the sheriff’s department. And included in this bond is also some upgrades and renovations to the sheriff’s facility, as well,” Young said.
• Council approved a motion to enter a $559,950 contract with Lindler Construction, LLC for water, wastewater and roadway improvements for Project Connor located in John Matthews Industrial Park.
• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance providing appropriations for Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for FY 2021-22.
• Council approved second reading after public hearing of an ordinance providing appropriations for the Orangeburg County budget for FY 2021-22. Young said there will be no millage increase.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning request from Yolanda Harper to rezone property located at 1991 Graham St. in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Harper is seeking to establish a bar/lounge.
• Council approved second reading of a zoning request from Bunch Ford Road, LLC to rezone property on Bunch Ford Road in Holly Hill from the forest agricultural district to the residential single-family district. The company is seeking to establish a single-family detached community.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance accepting the transfer of authority to conduct municipal elections in the Town of Eutawville from the Eutawville Municipal Elections Commission to the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
• Council approved second reading of several ordinances accepting the transfer of authority to conduct municipal elections from the towns of Livingston, Vance, Branchville and Norway. The authority to conduct the towns’ elections will be transferred to the Orangeburg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
• Council approved a resolution agreeing to participate in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.
