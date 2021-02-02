Orangeburg County Council: Ambulance body to be reused

Orangeburg County officials say a new contract will save taxpayers money and extend the life of the county’s ambulance fleet.
Orangeburg County Council on Monday approved a $113,722 contract with ETA Services to place an existing ambulance body on a new chassis.
“DHEC allows you to reuse the box on the back of the chassis. You get one time to remount it,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.
A new ambulance can cost more than $270,000.
“Once you buy one, you can take the box, which is the back that the patient goes into, and take that off the chassis and sit it on a new chassis, which gives you a brand-new engine. It can go for so many more thousands of miles,” Young said.
“That’s a way of saving money, but still being economical as well. You get one time to do that. Because we purchased these other ambulances five or six, seven years ago, and because of us being 1,200 square miles long, it doesn’t take long for the ambulances when you’re coming from Eutawville and Woodford, and those outside areas, to start racking up miles,” Young said.
“We just fully replaced five of them out of the eight. We have multiple spares, but we still have two more after this one that still need to be remounted or replaced,” Young said.
Young said one ambulance will be remounted.
“It doesn’t take but a couple of years to put 200,000 to 300,000 miles on the ambulances because they run 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Young said.
“This is a way of saving taxpayers money by doing the remount option. That’s a good price for the remount to get another three or four years out of that particular unit,” Young said.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
• Council approved second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement between the county and Project Eagle. The project could invest a minimum of $22 million and produce a minimum of 50 new jobs. The project will be placed in a multi-county industrial park between Orangeburg and Dorchester Counties.
• Council approved the Orangeburg County budget calendar for FY 2022.
• Council approved the appointment of Dr. Franklin Coulter to the at-large seat on the Regional Medical Center’s board of trustees. Coulter has served as a trustee since 2016.
• Michelle Redden informed council of a drainage/easement issue at her property in Bowman. Council stated the county will look into the issue.
