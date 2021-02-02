Orangeburg County Council: Ambulance body to be reused

Orangeburg County officials say a new contract will save taxpayers money and extend the life of the county’s ambulance fleet.

Orangeburg County Council on Monday approved a $113,722 contract with ETA Services to place an existing ambulance body on a new chassis.

“DHEC allows you to reuse the box on the back of the chassis. You get one time to remount it,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

A new ambulance can cost more than $270,000.

“Once you buy one, you can take the box, which is the back that the patient goes into, and take that off the chassis and sit it on a new chassis, which gives you a brand-new engine. It can go for so many more thousands of miles,” Young said.

“That’s a way of saving money, but still being economical as well. You get one time to do that. Because we purchased these other ambulances five or six, seven years ago, and because of us being 1,200 square miles long, it doesn’t take long for the ambulances when you’re coming from Eutawville and Woodford, and those outside areas, to start racking up miles,” Young said.