Orangeburg County, city fire talks continue New committee to look at options for funding service

Officials want an arrangement that improves the Insurance Service Office ratings for residents who have the worst ratings, he said. That could lead to improved home insurance rates.

“Basically we’re just going back through the aspects of what it would generate and what we would be willing to do. And try to make sure that we come out of this with what’s best for the citizens and to be able to lower the ISO ratings for the class 10 areas and the fringe areas,” Young said.