Orangeburg County budget boosted by COVID funds; no property tax increase

Orangeburg County Council has approved a $46.3 million budget with no property tax increase. There will be increases in landfill and road fees.

The 2021-22 budget includes more than $8 million from the American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March. The federal funds are designed to speed up America’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Those funds are used to help offset what we have spent on (personal protective equipment) during the pandemic. And then we’ll be also upgrading servers, and machinery and equipment to give us the opportunity to be able to do more stuff virtually in case we have additional waves,” County Administrator Harold Young said.

Funds will also be used for infrastructure improvements and to expand the capacity of the coroner’s office.

In addition, the county is spending some of the funds on upgrades to parks and to help fund a medical clinic for the employees.

Some funds will also be used, “for the Dawn Center with mental health, and doing a budget transfer because part of that can be used to help offset lost revenues.”

Orangeburg County did not hold its delinquent tax sale in December because of the coronavirus.