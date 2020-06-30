Orangeburg City Council votes to remove Confederate monument, John C. Calhoun Drive name

The council also unanimously passed a resolution to rename John C. Calhoun Drive. Calhoun, who served as a state senator and vice president of the United States, was a supporter of slavery.

City Attorney James Walsh stated that renaming the road would also fall under the Heritage Act

A committee of no more than 10 individuals will be formed with the task of submitting three names to the council for the purpose of naming the road, Walsh said.

Stroman stated that he would like for the city to offer support to business owners along John C. Calhoun Drive.

“Renaming John C. Calhoun Drive, it’s going to cost the people that operate businesses there a lot of money to change the name of the address of their business. If that happens I think we should give some kind of support to that. I would just like to say I don’t think it should be a person’s name,” Stroman said.

“The public maybe should vote on that. The public should have some input on it,” Stroman said.

John C. Calhoun Drive is a 1.3-mile portion of U.S. Highway 301 which begins at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Old Edisto Drive and ends at the intersection of Five Chop Road.

According to the T&D archives, John C. Calhoun Drive was opened for business in 1954.

