Orangeburg City Council votes to remove Confederate monument, John C. Calhoun Drive name

Orangeburg City Council unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday to remove the 127-year-old Confederate statue located in Memorial Plaza.
The resolution says, “The City of Orangeburg recognizes that the legacy of slavery, institutional segregation and ongoing systemic racism directly deepens racial division, and the City of Orangeburg is committed to the elimination of racial division and the promotion of racial equity and justice and desires to express this commitment through this resolution.”
The resolution notes that the statue will be immediately removed after approval and authorization by the South Carolina General Assembly.
The Heritage Act of 2000 requires a two-thirds vote by the General Assembly to change or remove any local or state monument, marker, school or street erected or named in honor of the Confederacy or the Civil Rights Movement.
State legislators previously told The T&D that the General Assembly will discuss repealing the Heritage Act, which would allow decisions on the changing or removal of structures to be made on the local level, in January 2021.
Councilman Richard Stroman said that citizens have contacted him regarding the location of the statue once it is removed.
“If it’s moved, I have people to call me and like to see it moved on Bull Street at the Historical Society at our expense,” Stroman said.
The council also unanimously passed a resolution to rename John C. Calhoun Drive. Calhoun, who served as a state senator and vice president of the United States, was a supporter of slavery.
City Attorney James Walsh stated that renaming the road would also fall under the Heritage Act
A committee of no more than 10 individuals will be formed with the task of submitting three names to the council for the purpose of naming the road, Walsh said.
Stroman stated that he would like for the city to offer support to business owners along John C. Calhoun Drive.
“Renaming John C. Calhoun Drive, it’s going to cost the people that operate businesses there a lot of money to change the name of the address of their business. If that happens I think we should give some kind of support to that. I would just like to say I don’t think it should be a person’s name,” Stroman said.
“The public maybe should vote on that. The public should have some input on it,” Stroman said.
John C. Calhoun Drive is a 1.3-mile portion of U.S. Highway 301 which begins at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Old Edisto Drive and ends at the intersection of Five Chop Road.
According to the T&D archives, John C. Calhoun Drive was opened for business in 1954.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!