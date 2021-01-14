 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg City Council to name city administrator next week
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg City Council to name city administrator next week

{{featured_button_text}}
Orangeburg City Hall (illustration, library)

Orangeburg City Hall on Middleton Street

 COURTESY GOOGLE

Orangeburg City Council expects to select a new administrator next week.

Council members and city officials met Tuesday morning in executive session for three hours, interviewing the three finalists for the job and discussing contractual matters.

The finalists are Interim City Administrator John Singh, Attorney Sidney Evering and Orangeburg County Community Development Division Director Richard Hall.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said the successor to former City Administrator John Yow will be named during the city’s regularly scheduled council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Yow retired in August 2020 after serving 29 years as city administrator.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VOTER VOICES: Kenneth Hairston talks about voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News