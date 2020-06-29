Orangeburg City Council to discuss Confederate monument; John C. Calhoun Dr. renaming, chokeholds also on agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg City Council will discuss whether the Confederate monument should be removed during a special called meeting at noon Tuesday.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler stated last week that the city will be seeking legal means to remove the monument.

His statement says he and Orangeburg City Council are “aware of the many concerns that have been expressed by constituents and organizations and are feverishly working on sending a resolution to the S.C. General Assembly to allow local governments to work with their citizens to remove monuments and other symbols of racism that may be within the City of Orangeburg.”

According to its agenda, council will consider:

• A resolution to remove the Confederate statue located at Courthouse Square.

• A resolution to rename John C. Calhoun Drive.

• A resolution prohibiting the use of chokeholds and strangle holds and directing amendment of Department of Public Safety policy and procedures.

• An ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings in retail and foodservice establishments.