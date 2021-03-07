Orangeburg City Council: St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed

The City of Orangeburg's St. Patrick’s Day Festival has been postponed.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted last week to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day festival scheduled for March 12. A new date for the event has not been determined.

Council members and Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson discussed the event during the last council meeting.

Council members discussed the pandemic and the possible spread of the coronavirus at a large gathering.

Council members also expressed a concern that holding the festival could send a message contradicting the city’s current ordinance addressing large gatherings during the pandemic.

Also during last week’s meeting:

• Council approved a retiree resolution honoring Randall Lee Myers. Myers served the Department of Public Utilities for 43 years.

• Council approved a resolution declaring self-respect the Community of Character trait for March.