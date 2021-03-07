Orangeburg City Council: St. Patrick’s Day Festival postponed

The City of Orangeburg's St. Patrick’s Day Festival has been postponed.
Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted last week to postpone the St. Patrick’s Day festival scheduled for March 12. A new date for the event has not been determined.
Council members and Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association Executive Director Candice Roberson discussed the event during the last council meeting.
Council members discussed the pandemic and the possible spread of the coronavirus at a large gathering.
Council members also expressed a concern that holding the festival could send a message contradicting the city’s current ordinance addressing large gatherings during the pandemic.
Also during last week’s meeting:
• Council approved a retiree resolution honoring Randall Lee Myers. Myers served the Department of Public Utilities for 43 years.
• Council approved a resolution declaring self-respect the Community of Character trait for March.
• City Finance Director Carrie Johnson compared the 2019 vs. 2020 delinquent tax collections. Johnson reported that as of Jan. 31, tax collections from the county have been over $2.7 million, compared to $2.4 million in January 2020.
• Council approved a resolution extending the business license payment date to June 1, 2021. City Administrator Sidney Evering said the extension was made due to the financial difficulties businesses have encountered related to the pandemic. The original due date was April 30.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance adopting 2017 and 2018 Building Codes and Standards.
• Council approved the appointments of Dr. Eddie Williams, Dr. John Hutto, Mike Walker and Lamont Green to the Hillcrest Golf Course Commission.
