Orangeburg City Council refuses mask changes; governor’s order alters city’s rules

The City of Orangeburg’s current mask ordinance will remain in place after city council rejected proposed changes.

Even so, city officials say portions of the existing ordinance are invalid due to an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.

“The portions of the ordinance that became invalid due to Gov. McMaster’s executive orders are provisions that require face coverings be worn in the city,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said.

“However, business owners or establishments, including the city, may still require face coverings to be worn at their facilities. Portions of the ordinance that remain in place are provisions that would allow law enforcement to disperse large gatherings that pose a threat to public health and provisions that permit council to meet virtually,” Evering said.

“Citizens would not be required to wear masks except at the discretion of business establishments and other facility owners, including the city,” Evering said.

Evering said the ordinance is permanent, but it could be repealed.

“It may be repealed by resolution 15 days after the (Centers for Disease Control) issues guidelines no longer requiring the wearing of face coverings and social distancing,” Evering said.