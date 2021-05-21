Orangeburg City Council refuses mask changes; governor’s order alters city’s rules

The City of Orangeburg’s current mask ordinance will remain in place after city council rejected proposed changes.
Even so, city officials say portions of the existing ordinance are invalid due to an executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster.
“The portions of the ordinance that became invalid due to Gov. McMaster’s executive orders are provisions that require face coverings be worn in the city,” City Administrator Sidney Evering said.
“However, business owners or establishments, including the city, may still require face coverings to be worn at their facilities. Portions of the ordinance that remain in place are provisions that would allow law enforcement to disperse large gatherings that pose a threat to public health and provisions that permit council to meet virtually,” Evering said.
“Citizens would not be required to wear masks except at the discretion of business establishments and other facility owners, including the city,” Evering said.
Evering said the ordinance is permanent, but it could be repealed.
“It may be repealed by resolution 15 days after the (Centers for Disease Control) issues guidelines no longer requiring the wearing of face coverings and social distancing,” Evering said.
Orangeburg City Council members held a lengthy discussion during Tuesday’s council meeting regarding the proposed ordinance that would have repealed the city’s current mask ordinance, and put in requirements pertaining to large gatherings.
“As you all know, the governor issued an executive order last week that essentially killed portions of our current city ordinance as it relates to face coverings. So, we’ve asked Mr. (Jim) Walsh to draft an ordinance that would essentially put our mask ordinance in compliance with the governor’s executive order,” Evering told council.
“Just for context, there’s been a great deal of confusion, not just unique to Orangeburg, but around the country in general, about what authority controls as it relates to face coverings and masks. Part of that’s the governor’s executive order, or CDC guidelines or local ordinances,” Evering said.
City Attorney Jim Walsh said McMaster’s executive order preempts and declares any local regulations or ordinances requiring masks or face coverings invalid.
“The governor’s executive order, which he issues under authority from the legislature, would preempt any local regulation under the present circumstances that would require face coverings or masks. That is because the vaccines, and other precautionary measures, the number of positive COVID-19 tests, and also hospitalizations have substantially been reduced,” Walsh said
CDC guidelines don’t require people who have been fully vaccinated to wear a mask or face covering.
Walsh detailed how the proposed ordinance would work.
“The ordinance repeals all the sections of our present ordinance that would require face coverings or masks. One thing that the executive order of the governor did not do, he did not change his authority granted to local law enforcement to enforce any large gatherings,” Walsh said.
The proposal would have allowed the city to place restrictions on large gatherings in buildings owned by the city or that receive city funding.
Mayor Michael Butler expressed concerns for city employees, stating there have been a few incidents where people have refused to wear masks. He said he does not want mask requirements to create hostile situations between employees and residents.
Councilman Bernard Haire said face mask requirements are still needed. He and Councilman Jerry Hannah cited national and local vaccination statistics, saying there needs to be an increase in the number of citizens who have full immunity before requirements are relaxed.
The proposed ordinance failed, with Haire, Hannah and Councilmember Richard Stroman voting against it. Councilmembers Kalu Kalu and Liz Keitt, along with Mayor Michael Butler, voted in favor of the ordinance. Councilwoman Sandra Knotts abstained.
