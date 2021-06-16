Orangeburg City Council recognizes DPU employee

Donald E. Stephens was recognized for his decades of service to the City of Orangeburg on Tuesday evening

City Council passed a resolution honoring Stephens, who died in May, for over 26 years of service as an employee of the Department of Public Utilities.

“We wanted to do this resolution to rightly honor him, his memory and his service to the Department of Public Utilities for over 26 years,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart, all of the folks at DPU, all of the employees who know Don and worked well with him, we will greatly miss him, not just him as an employee, but as a force within the department and helping us get through our day,” Harley said.

Council extended their condolences to Stephens’ family.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a resolution agreeing to participate in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance amending the flood damage prevention ordinance.

• Council approved a motion to hold the scheduled Aug. 3 meeting at 10 a.m. The time change is due to National Night Out, which is observed on the same day.

