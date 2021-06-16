 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg City Council recognizes DPU employee
0 comments
editor's pick

Orangeburg City Council recognizes DPU employee

{{featured_button_text}}
Department of Public Utilities logo

DPU logo 

Donald E. Stephens was recognized for his decades of service to the City of Orangeburg on Tuesday evening

City Council passed a resolution honoring Stephens, who died in May, for over 26 years of service as an employee of the Department of Public Utilities.

“We wanted to do this resolution to rightly honor him, his memory and his service to the Department of Public Utilities for over 26 years,” DPU Manager Warren Harley said.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart, all of the folks at DPU, all of the employees who know Don and worked well with him, we will greatly miss him, not just him as an employee, but as a force within the department and helping us get through our day,” Harley said.

Council extended their condolences to Stephens’ family.

Also during the meeting:

• Council approved a resolution agreeing to participate in the Lower Savannah Regional Home Consortium.

• Council approved second reading of an ordinance amending the flood damage prevention ordinance.

• Council approved a motion to hold the scheduled Aug. 3 meeting at 10 a.m. The time change is due to National Night Out, which is observed on the same day.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Shortage of hospitality workers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News