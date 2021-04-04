Orangeburg City Council: Pecanway Terrace changes advancing; residential area could open up to commercial

Orangeburg City Council is moving ahead with changes that could eventually bring businesses into the Pecanway Terrace neighborhood.
Area resident Phyllis Pelzer says it’s natural for areas to change from residential to commercial land.
“Many of the homes in my neighborhood in the interior are very old, they’re rental properties, and I’m sure they’ll be there a long time,” she said at a recent city council meeting.
“But, to have property that fronts such a busy road as St. Matthews Road, and not be able to have it zoned commercial, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense, especially since there’s commercial in front of us, commercial to the side of us, and even commercial kind of behind us,” she said.
During the meeting, Orangeburg City Council gave first-reading approval to an ordinance changing the city's Future Land Use Plan and the Plan Compliance Index of the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
Councilmembers Sandra Knotts, Jerry Hannah and Bernard Haire voted against the change. Councilmembers Richard Stroman, Liz Zimmerman Keitt, Kalu Kalu and Mayor Michael Butler voted in favor of the change.
The ordinance changes the future land use map for the Pecanway Terrace area from suburban residential to urban residential land use.
Assistant City Administrator John Singh said the change, “will allow, at some point, that these areas could be rezoned as a business class 1, a business class 2 or three. Technically they’ll be in the B-1, B-2 category. B-2 is actually what you consider your downtown. This is what starts that process with going from suburban to urban to do that.”
Singh also stated that there have been discussions of implementing a buffer zone for the residents who live in the inner part of Pecanway Terrace. A buffer zone would help with the separation of commercial and residential developments in the area.
“If you decided to make a change, there were strong buffering requirements to protect the additional residential areas from the properties that would be surrounding St. Matthews Road and Chestnut (Street). That would be something that has to be changed in our zoning, and that is being worked on by our city attorney and our planner, John Ford,” Singh said.
“That will be a separate ordinance that we will present. That will be in place prior to if someone applies, if you decide to move forward with this,” Singh said.
Butler said he visited the community and spoke to several residents about the possible changes and answered their questions.
Keitt said the changes are long overdue.
“We have been talking about this since 2005. Several residents called, and asked us why are we taking so long to give them what they want? I have, at my house right now, over 50 residents that have signed petitions to have the zoning in that area changed in their favor,” Keitt said.
She added, “Orangeburg needs to grow, and as council members, we are holding it back. But, we need to stop, and think positive, and do what we need to do to get Orangeburg like it should be. And it can be a very progressive city, county, if we would stop holding people back.”
Keitt said the city should be further along than it is.
“We’re not progressing like we should, and it’s because half of us don’t want good things or new things to come, and when you don’t want good things to come, it doesn’t happen,” Keitt said. “People are moving away, going to other cities, and spending their money because we don’t have much here for them. Until we put on some new things in this city, we’re going to remain backward because that’s where we are right now. I am for change, and we need to consider that,” she said.
Kalu agreed with Keitt.
“For us to make an advancement, we need to change,” Kalu said.
Kalu referenced the new library project, and the city working to relocate City Hall to an existing downtown building as examples of progress.
He said changes need to be made to attract new businesses.
Hannah said there needs to be communication with the homeowners and landowners in the area.
“We must find a way to send letters to each one of those landowners so that we’ll have an accurate way of doing that. Lastly, if there is a wall, if there is a barrier, if there is some kind of mechanism which you said will buffer the situation, then that needs to be spelled out to them so that they’ll know because sometimes we are talking above people’s heads,” Hannah said.
Hannah noted that the area lies within his council district and that he constantly communicates with his constituents. He encouraged his constituents to contact him to express any concerns they may have.
“We need to make it clear to them that this is not a buffer, and it will not affect your land, not affect your taxes, but all the parameters so these people can make an educated decision about their land, their livelihood,” Hannah said.
Haire said the city must first focus on existing areas that need revitalization.
“We’ve got a downtown area with any number of vacant buildings, and we need to be putting forth all the effort to revitalize that area. We talk about people finding jobs, and that sort of thing. I personally don’t see that the kind of jobs that would be built, or the businesses that would be built are going to be attractive to keep students here in Orangeburg, as I’ve heard said at council meetings, providing jobs for people to stay here,” Haire said.
“I don’t see that in those kinds of buildings and businesses that are going to be right here. My whole thing is I think we need to hold on to residential areas until we can get some improvement in the population of this city, so we won’t possibly be going down in our numbers as it relates to census and what others look as it relates to a city and its growth,” Haire said.
Haire said revitalizing downtown is more important than displacing renters and others in the Pecanway Terrace area.
If it gets final approval, the change will not immediately affect zoning in the Pecanway Terrace area. The decision will help guide the city officials in the future if an owner seeks to rezone property.
The Pecanway Terrace area is defined as an area bounded by St. Matthews Road to the west, Chestnut Street to the north, the rear boundary of non-residential lots facing the northeastern side of Boulevard Street, and Fairfield Street to the east.
Pecanway Terrace is located roughly across the street from Popeye's and the Chestnut Square Shopping Center on Chestnut Street.
