Orangeburg City Council: Pecanway Terrace changes advancing; residential area could open up to commercial

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said the change, “will allow, at some point, that these areas could be rezoned as a business class 1, a business class 2 or three. Technically they’ll be in the B-1, B-2 category. B-2 is actually what you consider your downtown. This is what starts that process with going from suburban to urban to do that.”

Singh also stated that there have been discussions of implementing a buffer zone for the residents who live in the inner part of Pecanway Terrace. A buffer zone would help with the separation of commercial and residential developments in the area.

“If you decided to make a change, there were strong buffering requirements to protect the additional residential areas from the properties that would be surrounding St. Matthews Road and Chestnut (Street). That would be something that has to be changed in our zoning, and that is being worked on by our city attorney and our planner, John Ford,” Singh said.

“That will be a separate ordinance that we will present. That will be in place prior to if someone applies, if you decide to move forward with this,” Singh said.

Butler said he visited the community and spoke to several residents about the possible changes and answered their questions.

Keitt said the changes are long overdue.