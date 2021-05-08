Orangeburg City Council: City to address Pine Top road issues

The City of Orangeburg plans to address flooding and road issues in the Pine Top subdivision.

Assistant City Administrator John Singh said the issues are “complex.”

“This particular project is a little complex in the sense that it’s got a few things going on with it. It has what appears to be a very small amount of base material, the asphalt over it is fairly thin, and you have water mitigation issues going under the asphalt in some areas,” he said.

“Putting all that together makes it a little complex, and that is mainly why we want to get firms in, let them show us what their expertise is, and then after that pick the best firm to lead that project to make selections of how it needs to be repaired and brought back to a good standard,” Singh said.

The subdivision is located off of Livingston Terrace and includes the streets Chelsea Close, Livingston Terrace NW, Way Drive, Allington Close, Avian Court and Teaticket Court.

Singh reported to city council on Tuesday that officials are in the process of getting requests for qualifications for engineering services to begin the process of making repairs, and hopefully overlaying the roads in the Pine Top subdivision.