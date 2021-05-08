Orangeburg City Council: City to address Pine Top road issues

The City of Orangeburg plans to address flooding and road issues in the Pine Top subdivision.
Assistant City Administrator John Singh said the issues are “complex.”
“This particular project is a little complex in the sense that it’s got a few things going on with it. It has what appears to be a very small amount of base material, the asphalt over it is fairly thin, and you have water mitigation issues going under the asphalt in some areas,” he said.
“Putting all that together makes it a little complex, and that is mainly why we want to get firms in, let them show us what their expertise is, and then after that pick the best firm to lead that project to make selections of how it needs to be repaired and brought back to a good standard,” Singh said.
The subdivision is located off of Livingston Terrace and includes the streets Chelsea Close, Livingston Terrace NW, Way Drive, Allington Close, Avian Court and Teaticket Court.
Singh reported to city council on Tuesday that officials are in the process of getting requests for qualifications for engineering services to begin the process of making repairs, and hopefully overlaying the roads in the Pine Top subdivision.
The repairs will be made to a portion of Livingston Terrace, Chelsea Close, Teaticket Court and Way Drive.
Singh noted that the road over the dam located in the subdivision is not included in the project for repairs.
“We have scheduled to have an on-site meeting on May 13 at 2 p.m. to have any engineering firms that are interested to attend that, where we can go over everything with them, and everyone that’s interested in bidding will be able to see exactly what they’re working on,” Singh said.
The costs associated with the project have not yet been determined, but funding for the project will come from the capital projects sales tax.
Singh said bidding for the project will begin on June 7, and work on the project is anticipated to begin in late summer or early fall.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a resolution recognizing “dedication” as the community of character trait for May 2021.
• City Administrator Sidney Evering provided an update on the Railroad Corner project.
He said the next step in the process is selecting an architect for the project, and that process will begin next week.
Evering stated that there has been substantial community input, noting that there have been over 300 responses to the surveys conducted by the University of North Carolina Development Finance Initiative group assisting with the project.
