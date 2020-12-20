Orangeburg City Council: Agreement allows use of city gym as shelter

The Orangeburg City Gym will be used for more than recreational activities under a new agreement approved by city officials Tuesday.
The Orangeburg City Council authorized an agreement between the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and American Red Cross to use the city gym as a shelter.
“Basically this agreement puts in place where our city gym can be used if we have an ice storm or an emergency of some kind, we can utilize the facility and the Red Cross will assist us, or actually they’ll run it, we just provide the space,” Interim City Administrator John Singh said.
“There’s some other advantages with this that come up, especially in the pandemic. It wasn’t planned this way, but it does benefit the city in another sense. With DHEC, regarding vaccine and immunizations, with this agreement DHEC will work with the city where they will provide immunization to immunize employees,” Singh said.
Singh said DHEC would provide the vaccine and the city would be responsible for finding a proper administrator.
“In that case, what that means is we would work with our clinic to actually inject a person, but DHEC would provide everything else that’s needed,” Singh said.
“It’s likely when a vaccine for COVID-19 comes out, that we would have a site that we could actually have our employees go to, to have that vaccine administered,” he said.
“It just allows us to do that for our employees. It also allows us, if we want to, for DHEC to be able to use that site for immunizations for citizens,” Singh said.
“It has a lot of benefit, and basically is very helpful to our community,” he said.
“DHEC will provide us with the medicine in terms of the vaccines. They’ll provide that. WE have to provide a certified provider to administer it. Can also be used as an immunization site."
City of Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler said is appreciative of the agreement.
“We built the gym to use it to help our citizens,” Butler said.
“We have the shelter that’s open, but we have a lot of people that couldn’t get into the homeless shelter if they had to relocate, so I appreciate us signing this agreement and getting this in place for the citizens because the gym is there for the citizens of the City of Orangeburg,” Butler said.
Also during the meeting:
• Council recognized Joe Duley and Henry Moorer as the 2020 Employees of the Year.
• Council approved a resolution adopting health insurance benefits for City of Orangeburg employees.
• Council approved first reading of an ordinance prescribing the dates and time of city council’s regular meetings.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance authorizing a 10-year lease of a lot at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport to Husqvarna. The annual lease payments will be $3,000. Husqvarna will be constructing a shop building on the lot.
• Council approved third reading of an ordinance amending and restating the City of Orangeburg’s business license ordinance.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
