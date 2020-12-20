Orangeburg City Council: Agreement allows use of city gym as shelter

The Orangeburg City Gym will be used for more than recreational activities under a new agreement approved by city officials Tuesday.

The Orangeburg City Council authorized an agreement between the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and American Red Cross to use the city gym as a shelter.

“Basically this agreement puts in place where our city gym can be used if we have an ice storm or an emergency of some kind, we can utilize the facility and the Red Cross will assist us, or actually they’ll run it, we just provide the space,” Interim City Administrator John Singh said.

“There’s some other advantages with this that come up, especially in the pandemic. It wasn’t planned this way, but it does benefit the city in another sense. With DHEC, regarding vaccine and immunizations, with this agreement DHEC will work with the city where they will provide immunization to immunize employees,” Singh said.

Singh said DHEC would provide the vaccine and the city would be responsible for finding a proper administrator.

“In that case, what that means is we would work with our clinic to actually inject a person, but DHEC would provide everything else that’s needed,” Singh said.