Orangeburg City Council approved additional appointments to the city’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

Seven members were added to the committee during Tuesday’s council meeting.

John Best and Annette Disher will represent District 1, Florence Anoruo will represent District 2, Carol Apt will represent District 3, Harriet Young will represent District 5, Charles Dowling will represent District 6 and Yogini Parikh will be at-large.

The committee is now made up of 20 members.

Also during the meeting:

• Council unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Kalu Kalu as mayor pro tempore.

• Council approved a resolution supporting the Municipal Association’s 2020 Legislative Advocacy Initiative.

• Council approved a resolution for 2020 Census partnership and support.

• Council approved the recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.

Based on the recommendations, the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will receive $20,000, The Garden City Elite will receive $4,500 and the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will receive $10,500. The Chamber of Commerce is the lead agency for tourism and promotion and received 30 percent, or $8,313.51.

• Jeanne Gue of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic appeared before council seeking financial support. Council said it would consider Gue’s request.

• William Green appeared before council regarding the Railroad Corner project, expressing concern over buildings being demolished. Council said they would take his concerns into consideration.

• Lester Young of Ban the Box asked council to consider drafting an ordinance in alignment with the Ban the Box initiative. The initiative is a nationwide appeal to have questions about a person’s criminal history removed from job applications, according to Young. Council stated they would look into the matter.

• Ellen Zisholt appeared before council regarding the Social Justice Cinema Project. Zisholt is seeking council’s support for the project. Council members agreed to draft a proclamation stating their support of the project.

• Council canceled the Feb. 4 council meeting.

• Council approved a proclamation honoring Shirley Baxter Caldwell’s birthday, which is Nov. 23.

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

