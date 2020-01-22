Orangeburg City Council approved additional appointments to the city’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
Seven members were added to the committee during Tuesday’s council meeting.
John Best and Annette Disher will represent District 1, Florence Anoruo will represent District 2, Carol Apt will represent District 3, Harriet Young will represent District 5, Charles Dowling will represent District 6 and Yogini Parikh will be at-large.
The committee is now made up of 20 members.
Also during the meeting:
• Council unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Kalu Kalu as mayor pro tempore.
• Council approved a resolution supporting the Municipal Association’s 2020 Legislative Advocacy Initiative.
• Council approved a resolution for 2020 Census partnership and support.
You have free articles remaining.
• Council approved the recommendations of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee.
Based on the recommendations, the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association will receive $20,000, The Garden City Elite will receive $4,500 and the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will receive $10,500. The Chamber of Commerce is the lead agency for tourism and promotion and received 30 percent, or $8,313.51.
• Jeanne Gue of the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic appeared before council seeking financial support. Council said it would consider Gue’s request.
• William Green appeared before council regarding the Railroad Corner project, expressing concern over buildings being demolished. Council said they would take his concerns into consideration.
• Lester Young of Ban the Box asked council to consider drafting an ordinance in alignment with the Ban the Box initiative. The initiative is a nationwide appeal to have questions about a person’s criminal history removed from job applications, according to Young. Council stated they would look into the matter.
• Ellen Zisholt appeared before council regarding the Social Justice Cinema Project. Zisholt is seeking council’s support for the project. Council members agreed to draft a proclamation stating their support of the project.
• Council canceled the Feb. 4 council meeting.
• Council approved a proclamation honoring Shirley Baxter Caldwell’s birthday, which is Nov. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.