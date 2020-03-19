You are the owner of this article.
Orangeburg, Bamberg candidates file
Orangeburg, Bamberg candidates file

LIBRARY vote voting ballot box illustration

Several candidates have filed for local and statewide offices.

In Orangeburg County, incumbent Democrats who have filed are:

• Clerk of Court Winnifa Clark

• Sheriff Leroy Ravenell

• District 3 County Councilman Harry Wimberly

First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, also a Democrat, has filed for re-election.

Republican Joe Reynolds has filed for the U.S. Senate seat.

In Bamberg County, Democratic candidate Donna Brown has filed for probate judge.

No additional candidates have filed in Calhoun County.

The candidate filing period opened at noon Monday and will close at noon on March 30.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

