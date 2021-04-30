Orangeburg airport receives COVID grant

The City of Orangeburg will be receiving a federal coronavirus response grant for the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

“The grant is for $23,000. It’s a four-year period by which the funds should be expended, and they can be expended for any airport-related costs – any costs related to airport operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services and combatting the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said during a special city council meeting.

“These can be any costs that go as far back as January of last year,” Evering said.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved acceptance of the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Coronavirus Response Grant during Thursday’s meeting.

The funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which includes nearly $2 billion in funds for economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the FAA website.

