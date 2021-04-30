 Skip to main content
Orangeburg airport receives COVID grant
Orangeburg Airport

Orangeburg Municipal Airport is owned and operated by the City of Orangeburg. It is located two miles south of downtown Orangeburg off the Highway 21 Bypass (Joe Jeffords Highway).

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

The City of Orangeburg will be receiving a federal coronavirus response grant for the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

“The grant is for $23,000. It’s a four-year period by which the funds should be expended, and they can be expended for any airport-related costs – any costs related to airport operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitation, janitorial services and combatting the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said during a special city council meeting.

“These can be any costs that go as far back as January of last year,” Evering said.

Orangeburg City Council unanimously approved acceptance of the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Coronavirus Response Grant during Thursday’s meeting.

The funding for the grant comes from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act, which includes nearly $2 billion in funds for economic relief to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the FAA website.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemcorat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

