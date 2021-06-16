Olar mayor re-elected

Olar voters re-elected their mayor on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor c was re-elected. O’Rear, who ran unopposed, received 37 votes.

Four council seats were up for election.

According to the unofficial results, incumbent council members Wade Hough and Ray Smoak were re-elected. Candidate Michelle Martin was also elected to the town council.

Hough received 28 votes, Martin received 26 votes and Smoak received 25 votes.

Two candidates, Tracy Waller and incumbent council member Nick Martin, each received 18 votes, meaning there is a tie for the fourth council seat.

Candidate Lisa Gadson received 14 votes.

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Clerk Amber Davis said a recount and the certification of the results will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Any determination regarding a runoff election will be made at that time, according to Davis.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.