Olar mayor re-elected
Voting ballot box illustration

Olar voters re-elected their mayor on Tuesday.

Incumbent Mayor c was re-elected. O’Rear, who ran unopposed, received 37 votes.

Four council seats were up for election.

According to the unofficial results, incumbent council members Wade Hough and Ray Smoak were re-elected. Candidate Michelle Martin was also elected to the town council.

Hough received 28 votes, Martin received 26 votes and Smoak received 25 votes.

Two candidates, Tracy Waller and incumbent council member Nick Martin, each received 18 votes, meaning there is a tie for the fourth council seat.

Candidate Lisa Gadson received 14 votes.

Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Clerk Amber Davis said a recount and the certification of the results will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Any determination regarding a runoff election will be made at that time, according to Davis.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

