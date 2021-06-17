Olar election recount Friday

The Bamberg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will meet Friday to determine if a runoff election is necessary for Olar’s Tuesday election.

The official results of the election, which were certified Thursday morning, indicate that there is a tie for the final Olar Town Council seat.

Candidate Tracy Waller and incumbent council member Nick Martin each received 18 votes during the election.

The town’s election was held Tuesday, and four council seats were up for election, along with the mayor’s seat.

Mayor Walter G. O'Rear was re-elected, along with incumbent council members Wade Hough and Ray Smoak. Candidate Michelle Martin was also elected to the town council.

“The results did not change, so there is a tie. The board ordered a recount, the recount will take place tomorrow,” Bamberg County Voter Registration and Election Clerk Amber Davis said Thursday.

“If the results are still the same, then they will order a runoff,” she said.

If needed, the runoff election will be held on June 29, according to Davis.

