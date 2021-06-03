Olar election June 15

OLAR – Voters in the Town of Olar will head to the polls this month.

The town will hold an election on June 15. Voters will cast a ballot for mayor and four town council seats.

Six candidates have filed for the four town council seats up for election.

Incumbent council members Wade Hough, Nick Martin and Ray Smoak are seeking re-election. Candidates Lisa Gadson, Tracy Waller and Michelle Martin have also filed to serve on town council.

Incumbent Mayor Walter O’Rear is seeking re-election. O’Rear is running unopposed.

Voters will cast their ballots at the Olar Town Hall, located at 14978 Low Country Hwy.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

