Olar election headed to runoff

OLAR – A runoff election will be held later this month in the Town of Olar.

The Bamberg County Board of Voter Registration and Elections determined a runoff is necessary for the fourth town council seat which was up for election on Tuesday.

The official recount of the results indicated that incumbent council member Nick Martin and candidate Tracy Waller each received 18 votes, placing them in a tie for the fourth council seat.

Also during Tuesday’s election, Olar Mayor Walter G. O'Rear was re-elected, along with incumbent council members Wade Hough and Ray Smoak. Candidate Michelle Martin was also elected to town council.

The runoff will take place on June 29, and the certification of the runoff results will take place on July 1.

