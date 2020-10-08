OCtech offering new work program; some Early College students receive apprenticeships

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will begin offering a new youth apprenticeship program.

“We’ve worked with several companies, Nephron Pharmaceuticals of Lexington and Husqvarna of Orangeburg, to offer a youth apprenticeship where students would be allowed to work and function as if they are employees,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said Monday.

Tobin discussed the program at Orangeburg County Council’s virtual council meeting.

He noted that the college has established a Youth Apprenticeship Program for the Early College high school students from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“They had to submit a resume, an application, they had to interview. We’re looking forward to those students beginning as youth apprentices in October,” Tobin said.

“One of the things I think is important for us is that students get the opportunity to see what work looks like before they go onto the worksite,” he said.

Tobin noted that the apprenticeships are offered to students who are concentrating in the areas of welding, mechatronics, automotive, IT and business.

