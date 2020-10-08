OCtech offering new work program; some Early College students receive apprenticeships

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will begin offering a new youth apprenticeship program.
“We’ve worked with several companies, Nephron Pharmaceuticals of Lexington and Husqvarna of Orangeburg, to offer a youth apprenticeship where students would be allowed to work and function as if they are employees,” OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin said Monday.
Tobin discussed the program at Orangeburg County Council’s virtual council meeting.
He noted that the college has established a Youth Apprenticeship Program for the Early College high school students from Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.
“They had to submit a resume, an application, they had to interview. We’re looking forward to those students beginning as youth apprentices in October,” Tobin said.
“One of the things I think is important for us is that students get the opportunity to see what work looks like before they go onto the worksite,” he said.
Tobin noted that the apprenticeships are offered to students who are concentrating in the areas of welding, mechatronics, automotive, IT and business.
The selected students will work 10 to 20 hours per week through the program. Their work hours will be comparable to a full-time employee’s during the summer months following their graduation from high school.
Students will be compensated via a stipend, Tobin said.
Tobin said the apprenticeships will allow students to develop soft skills, technical skills and have a hands-on experience.
Also during the meeting:
• Council approved a resolution declaring October 2020 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Council approved second reading of two zoning requests.
It approved a request from Vernon Jamison to rezone property located at 1161 Whaley Street in Orangeburg from the residential general district to the commercial general district. Jamison is looking to establish an auto detailing business.
Council also approved second reading of a request from CDP Eutawville, LLC to rezone property located at 13532 and 13538 Old Number Six Hwy. in Eutawville from the forest agricultural district to the commercial general district. CDP Eutawville is looking to establish a general merchandise store.
• Council approved a motion to purchase seven LUCAS chest compression systems for $96,877.99. Young said the devices are a necessity due to the increase in coronavirus-related EMS calls. Young said funding for the device is being requested under the CARES Act. Young noted that the county is eligible for close to 100% reimbursement under the CARES Act.
• Council approved a motion to purchase 20 sets of Motorola radios $90,122.18. The radios will be used for communication in the new Orangeburg County Detention Center. Young said funding for the devices is also being requested under the CARES Act.
