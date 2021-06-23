 Skip to main content
Nutt wins Eutawville election
Nutt wins Eutawville election

Voting ballot box illustration

EUTAWVILLE – The Town of Eutawville held a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat on town council.

Write-in candidate James Lee Nutt received eight votes, winning the special election. Ashley Miller, the only candidate who filed for the position, received five votes.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

