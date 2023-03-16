NORWAY – Interim Mayor Gregg Covington announced at council meeting on March 6 that he probably will not be running for mayor later this month.

Covington was mayor pro tem before former mayor Tracie Clemons resigned.

Covington said, “This is my last meeting as mayor. It has been an experience… Norway is a good little town. However, we are trying to live on a 1975 budget in 2023.”

“We have leaking water lines, and it is tough in this little town. If the state and federal government want to keep rural America alive, small towns are going to need funding,” Covington continued.

At one point in the meeting, Covington said he thinks the town’s water leaks are a combination of small leaks and old meters and that they are looking into the loss of water with some agencies.

The interim mayor also discussed the Harrison Aveenue Water Project as he and one councilmember and guest did during a business meeting last month when council lacked a quorum.

Covington said, “We had to send some more paperwork in for a budget amendment.”

“The bid for the job was a little higher than expected. The Lower Savannah Council of Governments is working with the Department of Commerce for additional funding,” he added.

The low bid of $781,346 from Southern Fiber and Construction Co. LLC in Branchville was accepted for the project.

The Harrison Avenue Water Upgrade Project has been worked on during previous administrations in Norway and involves 7,000 to 8,000 feet of water lines being put in on Harrison Avenue and other interconnected streets in the town.

S.F. & C. Co. LLC’s bid of $781,346 for the project was $120,000 more than the initial grant amount. As it was higher than the initial grant amount, the L.S.C.O.G. had to be contacted by the Town of Norway for assistance.

Covington next discussed that a fence was torn down at the town park and that they are not ready to reopen the park building because of vandalism that happened within the past couple of years. He said they needed to discuss park hours during the executive session that was listed as being for personnel duties/schedules.

During public comments before executive session, a citizen asked for a list of what the park needs and suggested something like a fish fry fundraiser to raise money for it.

Councilman Crosby said he could get a list together of park needs by March 10.

Upon return from executive session, Covington said the park will reopen on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed all other days and hours.

He said they will be trying out this tentative schedule through the end of March.

Covington said, depending on the new mayor and the decisions of Council, “We might open it for a few more hours after we try that out.”

He also said, upon further discussion, they are still going to keep the little activity or event building at the park closed for right now.

There will be a special election for the unexpired mayoral term in Norway Tuesday, March 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Norway Senior Center.

Early voting starts on March 13, and the Orangeburg County Voter registration office can be called regarding absentee ballots.

Several individuals in the galley, the interim mayor, and Council said that there has only been one candidate so far but did not disclose the name.