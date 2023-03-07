NORWAY – The Norway Town Council meeting on Feb. 6 became an impromptu work session where Craig Kirby, project engineer with American Engineering Consultants, did a presentation on the Harrison Avenue Water Upgrade Project.

The session included a discussion of the low and high bid recommendations for the project.

Council failed to make a quorum during the meeting at the Old Willow School, with only one council member present along with Gregg Covington, acting mayor/mayor pro tem.

Covington said, “Unless we have a quorum, we won’t have a council meeting.”

He asked Kirby to give his presentation, as if in a work session.

Kirby recommended accepting the low bid of $781,346 from Southern Fiber and Construction Co. LLC in Branchville for the Harrison Avenue Water Upgrade Project.

“As far as construction, they are fairly well known,” Kirby said.

The Harrison Avenue Water Upgrade Project has been worked on during previous administrations in Norway and involves 7,000 to 8,000 feet of water lines being installed on Harrison Avenue and other interconnected streets in the town.

Four sealed bids were submitted earlier this year. Kirby said the highest was $977,956 and the next highest was $909,965. The other bid, which he said was higher than $781,346, was not disclosed at the meeting.

Kirby said the bid package from Southern Fiber and Construction Co. LLC will eventually have to go through the Lower Savannah Council of Governments and will then have to be sent to the Department of Commerce.

“It is over the grant amount awarded in 2020,” Kirby explained.

He said that grant was approximately $600,000.

Kirby noted the high cost of construction in general.

“Construction has gone up 40-50% or more during the past couple of years,” Kirby added.

He said the LSCOG will go to the Department of Commerce regarding the amount over the initial grant award.

Kirby said the bid is good for 90 days.