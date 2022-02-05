NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Two new councilwomen sworn in

NORWAY – Newly elected Norway District 1 Councilwoman Almanda Holiday and newly elected District 4 Norway Councilwoman Shirley Spires were sworn in during the Facebook live meeting of the Norway Town Council which was held on and recorded on the evening of Monday, Jan. 10.

The meeting was moved from Monday, Jan. 3, because the Town Hall was given the day as a New Year holiday.

Mayor Tracie Clemons, earlier in the meeting, announced the receipt of the first half of the town’s American Rescue Act funds, $77,073.25. Two days of business meetings on Jan. 14-15 will be held for the mayor, council members and other officials to discuss how to utilize the funds. Some updates may be provided during the next Facebook live council meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. A recording will also be available on the Town of Norway Facebook page.

The Town of Norway, after approval from council during the middle of the meeting, also signed an agreement with the S.C. Low Income Assistance program.

Clemons said, "This is through OCAB. What this is similar to is OCAB already has their energy program where customers will fill out an application, and OCAB will approve it. Of course, it is based upon income. This is the same for the water assistance program."

“They have to fill out their application and submit it to OCAB. OCAB then checks to see if they meet the eligibility requirements,” Clemons added.

Clemons said, “OCAB will then look at our water system database, and they will write a check to the Town of Norway, and those citizens’ bills will be paid.”

Council approved the agreement.

Clemons gave the water and sewer report earlier in the meeting, “We are in compliance with the wastewater department for DHEC. However, we do have some maintenance issues at the wastewater treatment plant."

She mentioned a pump at the plant has been tripping the breaker and that they are ordering a pump.

The mayor next stated that citizens still need to stop flushing wipes and other materials such as cotton balls, rags, and dental floss down their toilets which has been an issue for a number of years there and that they need to just throw items which are not toilet paper in their trash. “The wipes are not biodegradable. The wipes get clogged up in our pumps,” she added.

Clemons said the town has to hire a company to pump the sewer water out of the lift station when the pumps are clogged. “Every time that happens, it costs us anywhere from $800 to $1,000. Please don't flush wipes or paper-towels. We have also found toys and T-shirts in the system," she added.

She mentioned other municipalities are having this same issue throughout the state.

Clemons stated, “Water and wastewater are our biggest expenses.”

The Town of Norway had a Dec. 30 visit from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control which showed they were compliant.

Clemons said, however, “The Town of Norway has some of the oldest pipes in S.C.” She mentioned that this causes discolored water at times but that the water is still safe according to DHEC.

Clemons next mentioned a major water leak in town. She stated they will be doing an engineering study on the water and sewer system once the funding is available and want to make additional plans for the water system.

She also added there was a problem with radio communication with the water tower and that it was overflowing. She said this issue has been resolved.

Clemons said they are looking into some new technology with a cell phone app that will alert officials about the water tank and its water level.

In other business:

• Clemons said they are looking into a grant for improvements at the park and that they put a repair list in for SCDOT in October for sidewalks and signs. She mentioned most of the work has been completed.

• Police Chief Edgar Williams gave his report during the meeting. He mentioned 25 traffic citations were given in the past month, and two traffic collisions occurred. Williams also mentioned five warrants were produced and issued and that eight incident reports were written up, including: 1 for assault and battery, first degree; 1 for assault and battery, third degree; attempted armed robbery; contributing to delinquency of a minor; conspiracy; financial credit card transaction fraud; grand larceny; and pointing and presenting of a firearm.

• Council gave a second reading of a business license ordinance, and it was first and seconded. This was done, as previously reported, to make the ordinance in compliance with state law. Contact the Norway Town Hall for more information.

• COVID-19 testing will be held at the Old Willow School on 2750 Cope Road Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Contact the Norway Town Hall for more information.

