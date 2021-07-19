NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town's finances improving

“Both pumps were clogged at the wastewater plant but were unclogged Monday, and there were no issues at the wastewater treatment plant,” Clemons said.

Regarding the water department, she said, “The DHEC consent fine of $6,300 is paid in full as of June 24.”

“We actually overpaid, so we will receive a refund in the amount of $500,” she added.

She next stated that the Harrison Avenue water line improvement project is well under way.

“American Engineer met with SCDOT July 7 to resolve right of way and service meter related conflicts and to get approval to cross over Hwy. 332 to install the new PVC water lines. All the drawings are complete,” she said.

“I will be meeting with the engineer on Friday, July 16 to actually review the drawings and finalize the calculations and permit-related items to submit to regulatory agencies. Once the permit is approved, then we will start the bidding process for the Harrison Avenue water line improvement project," Clemons added.