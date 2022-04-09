NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town to raise water, sewer rates

NORWAY – Upon return to open session after discussion of the matter, Norway Town Council voted to raise its water and sewer rates by 4% effective July 1 during their Facebook Live meeting Monday evening and will be increasing the rates up to 3% each fiscal year thereafter.

Mayor Tracie Clemons added in discussion of the motion that S.C. Rural Works Association will then perform a water and sewer audit and have received the data they need to perform the audit.

Clemons said, "Again, as a result of the water audit, the new water rates will go into effect July 2023 to July 2024."

"Thereafter, the water and sewer rates will increase on an annual basis (for each subsequent fiscal year) up to 3%." Clemons added.

Next, the four days the Town of Norway was shut down for direct business with citizens in March to enter in a lot of data for a 2014 audit, as previously reported in The T&D, proved effective, according to Clemons.

Clemons said, “I just want to give a financial audit update. I am glad we made the decision to shut down the town hall for four days of uninterrupted service for the clerks.”

“I am happy to announce tonight that all the 2014 financial audit data has been entered into the system. We have notified the CPA, and, tentatively, they are scheduled to come to the town hall on April 28 to gather all that data into a financial audit, so we will be able to submit the 2014 audit,” Clemons added.

She exclaimed, “Let's give a clap on that one.” She then applauded over video in the meeting. She also thanked the clerks for their great job and number crunching.

Next, Police Chief Edgar Williams was in court and could not attend the meeting. Clemons read his report from the past month in his absence.

Clemons said that the police department has applied for the S.C. Department of Public Safety Office of Highway Safety and Justice program's grant for equipment in order to purchase a new SUV to replace the aging Chevy Tahoe in the department's fleet.

Williams wrote in his report, “This upgrade will enhance the department's fleet immensely. The Department of Justice's JAG (Justice Assistance Grant)/ federal grant portion is 90%, and the town's portion is approximately 10%.”

The police department, according to Williams’ report, has entered into law enforcement mutual aid agreements with the following municipalities: North, Springfield and Barnwell. Williams said they will be seeking other law enforcement mutual aid agreements in the region.

Clemons explained later that this meant that the town could share officers with these other towns and vice-versa. She entertained a motion to accept the aforementioned mutual aid agreements with the aforementioned towns. The motion was made and seconded by council to accept the mutual aid agreements.

Clemons next stated in new business that the former mayor did try a tennis program at the damaged tennis court in town in the hope of getting help from a tennis association and that she, Clemons, had looked into it as well.

“This is just not the season for tennis in Norway,” Clemons said.

She proposed that the old tennis court be converted into an outdoor skating rink for the children of the town and that they might even have designated adult days there. She also mentioned that they may have pizza days for the children on special occasions during the potential skating at the park. She next said that the damaged concrete would have to be removed and new concrete would have to be poured.

A motion was made, Councilman Kelvin Crosby gave a first to it, and Councilwoman

Almanda Holiday seconded the motion. It was approved.

Crosby then asked if the basketball court was also going to be refurbished.

Clemons said she has sought help from S.C. Rep. Lonnie Hosey regarding some funding for its refurbishment and will get back with Crosby and others regarding this.

Clemons, toward the end of the meeting, stated that she and others have been in touch with publishers about potentially publishing a book of all the Black history in Norway and using that as a fundraiser. During Black History Month, the Town of Norway posted each day on their Facebook page write-ups about African American Norway citizens and their accomplishments as previously reported in The T&D. They also had a recent parade honoring the African American natives of the town. She said more will be reported on the potential fundraising book in the coming months.

In other business:

• Clemons gave a sewer report earlier in the meeting. “The wastewater facility is in compliance (within) all parameters. They are in the process of cleaning filter bed number two,” she said. Clemons said that maintenance had three calls out to the lift stations and that they are still waiting for the bar screens for the lift stations.. Clemons then gave the water report. “The monthly water analysis for DPU is in compliance,” she said. Clemons said everything is within EPA guidelines and that they did have a few water leaks.

• Holiday said, later in the meeting, that they had five vendors at their recent Norwegian Vendors Day event. She said the next vendor's day will be Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.,, and the next yard sale will be Saturday, June 18. Contact Norway Town Hall for more details.

• The Norway Summer Festival will be held Saturday, July 2. That festival will consist of a car and bike show, entertainment and fun for all ages. "We definitely encourage potential vendors to complete their application and their payment (at least) the week before the event," Holiday said. Contact Norway Town Hall for more information.

• Clemons also read from Williams’ report that there were 25 traffic citations, that there was one traffic collision report, and five warrants issued. Incident reports included: abuse and neglect of an animal; assault and battery in the third degree; burglary, second degree; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; death investigation; drug investigation; public disorderly conduct; shoplifting; and two counts of trespassing after notice.

• Crosby with the Parks and Recreation Committee reported about some fencing being loose near Lexington Avenue. The mayor said she would have Public Works look into it.

• A citizen will be doing some trash pickup in the town toward the end of the week of April 4. The mayor said she would be picking up trash as well. She said they are looking for volunteers and is encouraging council members to pick up trash as well. Contact Norway Town Hall for more details.

• Town council members are having a financial workshop on Monday, April 18, in the council chambers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0