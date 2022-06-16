NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town raises water, sewer rates

NORWAY – The Town of Norway, during their regular council meeting, gave second reading to an ordinance to increase water and sewer rates in the town after a public hearing was offered at the Old Willow School live and concurrently via Facebook Live, with a teleconference available for council and citizens to call in.

Mayor Tracie Clemons read the ordinance which, in part, states, “Existing water rates do not recover costs for providing the service to customers.”

Clemons said the water and sewer rates will be increased by 4 percent.

The new rates will be in effect July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2023.

Clemons said S.C. Rural Works is working on an audit and, effective July 1 2023 - June 30, 2024, there will be yet another new rate as a result of the audit.

“The rates can then increase up to 3 percent annually,” Clemons said.

There was a public hearing regarding the increased water and sewer rates before the regular council meeting began. No one from the public was present at the live meeting or via the teleconference into the Facebook Live meeting. Therefore, no public comments were made regarding the new water and sewer rates.

The Town of Norway also had a second public hearing for an ordinance to adopt the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. The public hearing for this was started, but no one from the public was in attendance live or via the teleconference. Therefore, no public comments were made for this hearing as well.

Clemons said the general fund budget for revenue is $255,427, with expenses at $218,098.

She next said the Public Service Commission budget revenue is $214,777 with expenses at $259,274.

Clemons then said the municipal court revenue is $56,100 with total expenses at $54,747.

Police Chief Edgar Williams next gave the police report. The agency gave 25 traffic citations within the past month. No traffic collisions occurred, and no warrants were issued.

Williams mentioned the following incident reports: one burglary, one drug investigation, one petit larceny and one trespassing after notice. Williams introduced a new officer who has been employed with the department since June 1, Lamont Williams.

Williams said he has been in law enforcement for approximately 26-and-a-half years. He said he is going to be there for all of the town's safety needs.

Clemons, for the water report, said there are three water leaks they are working on as well as a fourth ongoing one that is more complicated. The Town of Norway, after an appraisal process, is offering money for an easement on Winchester Avenue owned by a citizen for the Harrison Avenue line project. Clemons said the funds for this purchase were included in the Harrison Avenue grant. The amount was not disclosed during the Facebook Live meeting.

Clemons next gave the wastewater report. She said the wastewater pH level was under seven recently. Clemons said they got the pH levels back to normal. Clemons also said instead of purchasing bar screens that they are going to get better blades for the lift station. She asked the community to help by not flushing down thick products in the sewer system.

Clemons finally said they are still working with a company to purchase a product to help with the smell in the sewer system.

Clemons noted toward the end of the meeting that someone broke into the park building and that there was minor vandalism in the kitchen portion.

“We are going to suspend rental of the building until the kitchen is repaired,” she said.

She mentioned that people are knocking over trash cans as well.

The mayor also said the vandalism that has been going on in the town is unacceptable.

Clemons mentioned another issue at the park.

“During the first recent storm, a light pole fell down at the tennis court,” she said.

She said the pole is not owned by Dominion Energy and that the town is going to assess what to do with it. She also emphasized that the wire with the pole was not hot. She also stated the pole had been moved between the tennis court and the general park area.

For more information on other aspects of the meeting, including events, , see the Facebook lLve video here: https://www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/videos/764198631685575 or the Town of Norway Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884.

