NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town owes $58k to DPU

NORWAY – The Town of Norway is past due on a $58,155 bill to the Department of Public Utilities.

Norway Town Council discussed the issue in executive session during March 7’s Facebook Live meeting, and disclosed a plan of action during a special meeting Wednesday evening, March 9.

They also had discussed use of American Rescue Act funds during the executive session during Monday’s meeting and also disclosed that plan during Wednesday’s special meeting.

A special weekend work session had also been held to discuss the two major topics.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said there were several options to pay the DPU bill, but that council was leaning toward paying it off over a year and a half.

Clemons said, “I make a motion to accept option 1 with the DPU bill, which is really past due. Option 1 is to place the entire balance of $58,155 on a 5 percent installment billing scenario for 36 months.”

“This will add $1,743 to our monthly bill. … Our first payment will take place 30 days after initial approval. Our new monthly bill will be around $8,743,” Clemons added.

Clemons continued, “We also proposed to use part of the second half of the ARA funds (to pay on this bill) once we receive them."

A motion was made to accept the option and to use part of the second half of ARA funds toward the debt. The motion was seconded and approved.

Clemons next discussed how funds will be used.

“We will use the ARA funds to assist toward staff incentive COVID pay and incentive COVID pay for businesses within the city limits,” she said.

The town will also use it for the $10,000 payment for the 2014 audit mentioned in Monday's meeting.

Clemons, in addition, stated the funds will be used for waste management, some of the payroll expenses and town property repairs.

A motion was made, and council seconded it. Council then approved the motion.

A motion was then made to adjourn and seconded.

