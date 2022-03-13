 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL

NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town owes $58k to DPU

  • 0
LIBRARY norway town hall sign

NORWAY – The Town of Norway is past due on a $58,155 bill to the Department of Public Utilities.

Norway Town Council discussed the issue in executive session during March 7’s Facebook Live meeting, and disclosed a plan of action during a special meeting Wednesday evening, March 9.

They also had discussed use of American Rescue Act funds during the executive session during Monday’s meeting and also disclosed that plan during Wednesday’s special meeting.

A special weekend work session had also been held to discuss the two major topics.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said there were several options to pay the DPU bill, but that council was leaning toward paying it off over a year and a half.

Clemons said, “I make a motion to accept option 1 with the DPU bill, which is really past due. Option 1 is to place the entire balance of $58,155 on a 5 percent installment billing scenario for 36 months.”

People are also reading…

NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Police chief talks about recent crime

“This will add $1,743 to our monthly bill. … Our first payment will take place 30 days after initial approval. Our new monthly bill will be around $8,743,” Clemons added.

NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town dealing with water line replacements

Clemons continued, “We also proposed to use part of the second half of the ARA funds (to pay on this bill) once we receive them."

A motion was made to accept the option and to use part of the second half of ARA funds toward the debt. The motion was seconded and approved.

Clemons next discussed how funds will be used.

“We will use the ARA funds to assist toward staff incentive COVID pay and incentive COVID pay for businesses within the city limits,” she said.

The town will also use it for the $10,000 payment for the 2014 audit mentioned in Monday's meeting.

Clemons, in addition, stated the funds will be used for waste management, some of the payroll expenses and town property repairs.

A motion was made, and council seconded it. Council then approved the motion.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month

A motion was then made to adjourn and seconded.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News