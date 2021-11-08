NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town makes new safety plans after pedestrian killed

NORWAY – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing Highway 321/Savannah Highway in Norway on Sunday, Sept. 26, according to a previous report, and the Norway Town Council made some new safety plans involving the highway and street intersections during their Monday, Oct. 4, meeting via Facebook Live.
Mayor Tracie Clemons said she contacted the S.C. Department of Transportation to put a crosswalk at the corner of 1st Street and Highway 321 with a flashing light and to install crosswalks and flashing lights at the 2nd and 3rd street intersections with the highway as well. The town is awaiting word from SCDOT regarding this.
Clemons also stated that a new light pole is being placed on the corner of 1st Street and Highway 321 and that they are awaiting replacement of standard lights throughout the town with LED lights.
Police Chief Edgar Williams said in his report that they are at a standstill regarding a mutual aid agreement with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County School District.
“All of the municipal police chiefs in the county attempted to go into a mutual aid agreement with the sheriff's office and the school districts, and, unfortunately, the sheriff decided not to sign the mutual aid agreement with the municipal law enforcement agencies in the county,” Williams stated.
Williams added, “We are at a standstill right now. We do not understand what the reasoning is right now, but I am sure he will get back with us on a later date.”
According to Williams’ report, there were no new arrest warrants from his department, but there were files opened for one case of animal cruelty, four counts of petit larceny and one burglary, among other files.
Williams also said the department gave 15 traffic citations and had three traffic collision reports.
Council later gave a reading of an ordinance to change the yard sale fee on personal property within the town limits and to denote more clearly where yard sales can be held in the town.
The ordinance basically now states that it is unlawful for a person to have a yard sale without having property in town and without obtaining a permit and paying a fee for $10 weekly or $35 monthly to the municipal clerk and that said yard sale can only be on his or her property. Clemons explained that the number of days runs concurrently with the time of payment.
She stated that with the amendment, yard sales will not be allowed on town property or commercial property without prior authorization. She added that if vendors are going to have a yard sale on town property like with the Norwegian Vendors Day that they will have to have authorization and pay $10.
In other business:
• Clemons stated the town received a good report at the wastewater plant. “We did have a visit from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. They basically performed an inspection. ... They noticed that the grass needed to be cut. In defense of our public works department, that was when both employees were out sick. One is back to work. That should be taken care of,” she added. Clemons stated that DHEC asked to take pictures of their manual, that they add a second fan in the chlorine room, and that scales be calibrated for several chemical measures. The mayor mentioned that several pumps had to be pulled out and cleaned and that they need new grinder pumps for some of the waste.
• Clemons also gave the water report and stated that the large water leak on Lexington Ave. has been repaired, that Harrison Ave. water improvements are on-going, and that they are awaiting a permit.
• All events in Norway are canceled in October, and Clemons stated these are any events on town property. “We have received the $5000 from the County Tax and Tourism Department (that we requested). The county has been informed about the event that we canceled in October, and those funds for that event … are sitting in a reserve fund and will not and cannot be touched until 2022,” Clemons added. She then said, “We do have a paper trail on that with the county.”
• Clemons said though October events are cancelled that they will still be having an “open air”, socially distanced Veterans Day celebration. “We are going to have a small program at the Veterans Memorial site on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.,” she added. She stated they would not be having a parade but that veterans from surrounding communities can be recognized in the planned ceremony and just need to contact the town hall.
• The new Town of Norway website went live toward the end of last month, and Clemons said it is also connected to the Facebook page and is found at this address: http://www.townofnorwaysc.com.