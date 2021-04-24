NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town easing restrictions on park usage

NORWAY – Mayor Tracie Clemons announced during the April meeting of Norway Town Council over Facebook Live that some COVID-19 restrictions on usage of the town park are slowly being lifted.
"We are going to slowly open the park back up,” Clemons said.
"We will open the park on April 24 and the 25th. We will just open it on Saturdays and Sundays,” Clemons added.
Clemons said, "We will monitor this for a month and revisit it at the next month’s meeting."
Clemons also stated that individuals should wear masks at the park and that sanitizer will be provided as well as a method to take temperatures.
She also announced during the meeting that the Winchester Road water system improvements are almost finished. She stated they are finishing up the improvements and that all that remains is growing grass on formerly dug-up areas to prevent erosion.
Council later had a first reading and approval of an ordinance to transfer authority to Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Commission for conducting municipal elections. Clemons stated the county commission will now take on this burden.
Councilman Gregg Covington asked if they would be removing the old ordinance too in which election commissioners from the town were usually chosen and answered to the council.
Clemons stated that they would do so.
Clemons announced that the Norway has donated $250 toward a scholarship fund for Denmark Technical College, and the mayor will be attending the investiture of the new president of the college.
Clemons, via the police report, said that the town’s search for officers is now over and that they have three candidates and that when a chief is selected, he or she will be involved in the hiring process for the officer or officers.
In other business:
- Clemons stated, after a recent inspection, that she was signing Grievance Procedure and Reasonable Accommodation paperwork to put handrails and signage for the disabled for restrooms for the Old Willow School and A.A. buildings.
- Clemons reminded citizens again about water bill policies.
"Water bills are due on the 18th. Late fees start after the 18th," she stated. "The water cut-off date for non-payment is the 26th of each month,” she added. Clemons stated it has been this way basically for many years in Norway.
- Councilwoman Berley James, who is in charge of the streets and sanitation department, stated in a recent cleanup of several streets in Norway that they picked up over 10 bags of garbage.
- The second reading of an amendment of an ordinance to have the town’s business license policy be in compliance with new state requirements occurred. This will make business licenses go from May 1 of one year to April 30 of the next.
- A resolution to name April 2021 Fair Housing month was approved. A resolution to adopt South State Bank authorization was also approved. This was to allow the mayor and the town clerk/treasurer be the signees for the town bank accounts.