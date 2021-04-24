NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town easing restrictions on park usage

NORWAY – Mayor Tracie Clemons announced during the April meeting of Norway Town Council over Facebook Live that some COVID-19 restrictions on usage of the town park are slowly being lifted.

"We are going to slowly open the park back up,” Clemons said.

"We will open the park on April 24 and the 25th. We will just open it on Saturdays and Sundays,” Clemons added.

Clemons said, "We will monitor this for a month and revisit it at the next month’s meeting."

Clemons also stated that individuals should wear masks at the park and that sanitizer will be provided as well as a method to take temperatures.

She also announced during the meeting that the Winchester Road water system improvements are almost finished. She stated they are finishing up the improvements and that all that remains is growing grass on formerly dug-up areas to prevent erosion.

Council later had a first reading and approval of an ordinance to transfer authority to Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Election Commission for conducting municipal elections. Clemons stated the county commission will now take on this burden.