NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town dealing with water line replacements

NORWAY -- Mayor Tracie Clemons announced during the November Norway Town Council meeting held over Facebook Live that they are dealing with water line replacements at the town-owned Old Willow School.
Clemons said, “The water is rusty in the toilets there and occasionally in the sinks as well.”
“We have old galvanized pipes, and we are tackling these lines piece by piece,” she added.
Clemons continued that all permits have been approved for the Harrison Avenue water line improvement project. However, the easement at Winchester Avenue is pending for that improvement project.
“The Hornet Alumni Association owns property that the lines will need to be placed in,” Clemons said.
She added, "A conversation has taken place (with) the president of the Alumni Association."
Regarding the town sewer, Clemons said, “All is well at the wastewater plant, and everything is in compliance.”
She said they may need to rebuild the sampler head at the wastewater department, however.
Police Chief Edgar Williams said they gave 50 traffic citations during the month and had five police reports, including one burglary, one trespassing, two counts of assault and battery in third degree, public disorderly conduct and a civil matter.
"As of Halloween, we did not have any problems... The few people who came out enjoyed themselves immensely," Williams added.
Clemons next stated a list of needs regarding signs, flashers etc. with 37 pictures was sent to the S.C. Department of Transportation. She said that SCDOT is coming into the town to do assessments and repairs.
She added that the town has made an additional request to Dominion Energy for additional street lights.
In other business:
• Norwegian Vendors Day will be happening on town property on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• Building Our Boys, a boys organization sponsored by Gifted by Tonya, will be doing trash pickup starting at 8 a.m. in the town on Saturday.
• The Veterans Day program, sponsored by the town, will be held at the Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. Families of veterans in the area who want to have them recognized should contact Norway Town Hall. There will be a slideshow of veterans, and the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School Marching Band will be performing. After the event, there will be a reception.