NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town dealing with water line replacements

NORWAY -- Mayor Tracie Clemons announced during the November Norway Town Council meeting held over Facebook Live that they are dealing with water line replacements at the town-owned Old Willow School.

Clemons said, “The water is rusty in the toilets there and occasionally in the sinks as well.”

“We have old galvanized pipes, and we are tackling these lines piece by piece,” she added.

Clemons continued that all permits have been approved for the Harrison Avenue water line improvement project. However, the easement at Winchester Avenue is pending for that improvement project.

“The Hornet Alumni Association owns property that the lines will need to be placed in,” Clemons said.

She added, "A conversation has taken place (with) the president of the Alumni Association."

Regarding the town sewer, Clemons said, “All is well at the wastewater plant, and everything is in compliance.”

She said they may need to rebuild the sampler head at the wastewater department, however.