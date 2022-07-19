NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Town considering moving to at-large council members

NORWAY -- Norway Town Council, during their Facebook live meeting Monday night, July 11, discussed and is considering an ordinance to move from district council members to at-large council members.

At-large council members can come from anywhere within the town and one or more can come from the same district and are voted on by the entire town whereas with district council members, one council member comes from each district and citizens from each district vote for them.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said that if this ordinance is approved that this would go into effect during the November 2023 election.

Clemons also said, if the ordinance is approved, that the at-large candidates will be able to be reached out to by any citizen in the town.

Clemons next said regarding the water department, "We are in compliance with the EPA requirements for the water department."

Regarding the water improvements in the town, the local school alumni association has accepted the rate of $1,000 from the town to borrow their property for the Harrison Avenue water line replacement project, she said.

Clemons added, "We have also updated the rate sheet for the water and sewer rates."

According to the water and sewer rate sheets posted on the Town’s Facebook page (linked here: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884/photos/pcb.5246544678768035/5246543502101486 ), it appears that, at present, the water rates are going up across the board and the sewer rates are basically staying the same.

The town had technical difficulties with the Facebook Live meeting setup which only allowed them to broadcast for a few minutes at a time. The financial report was in its entirety in the first video before the feed kept ending and having to be restarted with smaller video segments which were used by this report by the T&D. The video segments can be found on the Town of Norway Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884.

Financial reports were read during the meeting and can be accessed at the Norway Town Hall or listened to in their entirety at the Facebook live meeting at: https://www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/videos/2038764186305826.