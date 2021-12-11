NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Police chief talks about recent crime

NORWAY – Norway Police Chief Edgar Williams mentioned approximately 10 incidents which involved theft and violent behavior in his November report during the December town council meeting on Facebook live Monday evening, Dec. 6.

Williams mentioned in November that within the town limits, there were incident reports of two counts of first-degree assault and battery; armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; two counts of first-degree burglary; second-degree burglary; one count of malicious injury to personal property; one count of malicious injury to real property; a motor vehicle theft; and two counts of petit larceny. There were also 50 traffic citations but no traffic collisions.

Mayor Tracie Clemons thanked Williams and the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for their help in the past several months.

Clemons next gave the wastewater report.

"All the parameters at the wastewater plant are in compliance," she said.

She said they did have to respond to an alarm at one of the lift stations and that this is just an indication that they need the new pump discussed in previous meetings.

Clemons stated that they had been having an ongoing compliance evaluation inspection of the wastewater system by S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control from September to Nov. 3 and that they do have several violations they will have to correct. She said that she contacted DHEC this week to address how the town will be dealing with those violations.

Clemons mentioned a major leak on Somerset Avenue and that they are going to have to bring in a contractor because it involves digging under the road. She said there is a second, major leak on Cope Road, and a contractor will be brought in for that as well. She said that Public Works managed to get it under control but will need more assistance from the contractor.

Clemons said that the S.C. Department of Transportation has been working on sidewalks in the town and replacing signs. She added that Public Works has been doing maintenance and repair work as well. Councilwoman Bonnie Fogle has volunteered to do some cleanup of roads in the town and was recognized by the mayor.

Clemons next stated that a letter has been sent out to town businesses to let them know about the business license date changes and fee changes. She said the ordinance for the new business license requirements is approximately 10 pages and will be available from town hall.

Clemons asked for approval for a first reading of an ordinance to adopt the new business license agreement and fees. Council approved first reading of the ordinance.

Clemons later thanked all the participants in the Norway Christmas Parade and mentioned that Councilwoman Berley James won the Ugly Sweater Contest sponsored by the town.

She thanked OCSO, Orangeburg County Emergency Services and the Norway Fire Department for participating in the parade. She also thanked the volunteer Santa.

Over 150 plates of food were served during the Community Christmas Meal at Three Crosses Ministry. Clemons thanked the churches and community members for assisting with this.

She gave special recognition to the grand marshals of the Norway Christmas Parade, the Norway Senior Citizens group, and thanked them.

“They showed up, and they showed out. They had a great time, and they blessed us with a Christmas song. They just blessed us with their presence and their warmth, their kindness and their wisdom,” Clemons added.

In other business:

• The next Highway 321 Yard Sale will be Saturday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The fee is $10 per participant. Contact town hall if interested.

• Clemons said the town has started its second annual Adopt a Palm Tree program. Businesses, classes, and individuals adopted palm trees last year and decorated them with solar lights and are able to do the same this year if registered with the town hall.

Clemons said, "Just leave the lights up for the duration of the next year. They looked beautiful."

She added that each adoptee is responsible for purchasing the solar lights. She also mentioned nails and tacks are not allowed to put the lights on the palm trees. Other guidelines are available from Norway Town Hall, and a disclaimer must be signed before participating. Each tree will be assigned to a specific group or individual, and the palm trees must be decorated by Monday, Dec. 20.

• The next council meeting will be held via Facebook Live on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at 7 p.m. As New Year’s Day falls on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, the date for the meeting has been moved from the first Monday, Jan. 3, which will be a holiday for town employees.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0