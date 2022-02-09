NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Police chief attending training in Ga.

NORWAY – Police Chief Edgar Williams was absent during the recent Facebook live Norway Town Council meeting and was absent the entire week in which the meeting occurred because of attending a death and homicide investigation training in Georgia.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said Williams requested surveillance from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office for the town during his absence. The T&D will include a police report in a future council report.

Council went into executive session toward the end of the meeting. Clemons did not state what the executive session was for before going into session or returning from session. However, a photo of an agenda posted publicly on the Town of Norway Facebook page did show that they were going into executive session to discuss a legal matter. No decisions were made upon return to open session.

Clemons made committee chair appointments during the regular session.

Councilman Kelvin Crosby, who was also named mayor pro tem, will continue as the Parks and Recreation chair.

Councilman Gregg Covington will continue as streets and sanitation chair. Clemons asked that he send a photo and the name of a cross street if he sees a leak in the water system.

Clemons will continue as the water/wastewater chair and finance chair.

Newly elected and recently sworn-in Councilwoman Almanda Holiday was appointed as chair for event planning and fundraising.

Clemons asked that all council members assist Holiday with the work involved in this particular committee.

She also stated she had been discussing another possible appointment with newly elected and recently sworn-in Councilwoman Sally Spires. This possible appointment was not disclosed.

As seen by The T&D during Facebook live meeting coverage, the Town of Norway has been recognizing current and past individual African American citizens on their Facebook page each day in February for Black History Month. Biographies and photos for these individuals have been posted on the Facebook page here: http://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884.

In other business:

• S.C. STAY will be at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road in Norway from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. accepting applications for rental and electric assistance from citizens in the area.

• The Town of Norway will resume the Norwegian Vendors Day April 2, depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases. Depending on those cases, they will have a town yard sale on Saturday, April 16. If there is a spike in cases, these events may be canceled.

