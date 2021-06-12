NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Norway mayor discusses sewer issues

NORWAY -- The Town of Norway met via a Facebook Live meeting Monday evening, and Mayor Tracie Clemons emphasized to citizens from the town that they needed to stop the bad habit of the past couple of years of flushing down rags or paper towels of various types into the sewer system.
Clemons said, "Please do not flush rags or paper towels down the toilet or down the sewer main line. This costs us a lot of money. Please do not flush rags or feminine products down the toilet.
“It clogs up the pumps. When that happens, we have to pull the pumps out of the lift station and clear the debris out of there. Then we have to call another company to pull the sewer water out … I am begging you as a mayor to stop flushing rags, feminine products and paper towels in the system,” she said.
She said, "We are going to look into investing in a very high tech grinder pump. This does not mean that you should continue flushing rags down the toilet."
Clemons said they are going to look into getting bids for the high tech grinder pump and are going to use Orangeburg County penny sales tax money for that.
“We have probably paid for two pumps already just by having to do what we have done to clean out the system with the rags,” she said.
She also mentioned the need for cleaning and repairs for one of the town's water tanks. She said the town received a recommendation to repair the interior and get a roof vent and dome ladder. According to her report, the water tank needs an interior ladder and other numerous repairs. Clemons added that the St. John's and Highway 32 tanks both need repairs.
The council gave a second reading of its 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget. General fund revenue is anticipated at $347,200, and for expenses, the town expects to spend $246,817. Public service revenue will be $262,883, with $261,316 in expenses. was Municipal Court Revenue is $48,000, with $31,400 in expenses, and $25,020 for the Victims Advocate fund with $2,400 in expenses. According to reports discussed during the meeting, budgets in all areas were all shown to be balanced and in the black for the month and for the year to date. The financial reports were approved by the council.
In other business:
- Clemons also discussed reopening the town park full-time and asked for a motion. Council gave a motion and seconded. Regarding the park, lemons stated, "Please pick up your trash." She repeated that statement four times for emphasis. "We have a plethora of waste bins out there," she added. She also asked that people not park in the middle of the road near the park. Councilman Kelvin Crosby inquired about getting the water fountain at the park fixed, and Clemons said the town would look into it.
- Police Chief Edgar Williams said they issued 30 traffic tickets during the past month, with 15 of those coming from the previous chief, Bradley Wilke. He added that there were approximately four charges for individuals with no proof of insurance and no vehicle registration. Williams said that the department is currently issuing warrants for tampering with a water meter, trespassing and petty larceny of some tools.