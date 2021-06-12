NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Norway mayor discusses sewer issues

NORWAY -- The Town of Norway met via a Facebook Live meeting Monday evening, and Mayor Tracie Clemons emphasized to citizens from the town that they needed to stop the bad habit of the past couple of years of flushing down rags or paper towels of various types into the sewer system.

Clemons said, "Please do not flush rags or paper towels down the toilet or down the sewer main line. This costs us a lot of money. Please do not flush rags or feminine products down the toilet.

“It clogs up the pumps. When that happens, we have to pull the pumps out of the lift station and clear the debris out of there. Then we have to call another company to pull the sewer water out … I am begging you as a mayor to stop flushing rags, feminine products and paper towels in the system,” she said.

She said, "We are going to look into investing in a very high tech grinder pump. This does not mean that you should continue flushing rags down the toilet."

Clemons said they are going to look into getting bids for the high tech grinder pump and are going to use Orangeburg County penny sales tax money for that.

“We have probably paid for two pumps already just by having to do what we have done to clean out the system with the rags,” she said.