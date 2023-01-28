NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: In-person meetings resume; notice not given

NORWAY – The Town of Norway returned to in-person meetings for their January council meeting.

The Jan. 9 meeting was held in person in council chambers at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road, but the T&D was not notified directly. The town presumably counted Monday, Jan. 2, as a holiday because of New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, Jan. 1. The meeting was then moved to Jan. 9.

Meetings for many months had been held the first non-holiday Monday of each month, at 7 p.m., and recorded via Facebook live. The T&D would cover the meetings via the digital recordings.

Although the T&D was not notified about the live Jan. 9 meeting and the meeting was not announced in The T&D, the meeting notice was discovered after the meeting date on the Town of Norway’s Facebook page. The Facebook post was dated Jan. 5. In fact, the impromptu change back to in-person meetings just happened this month.

For many months, former Mayor Tracie Clemons held town council meetings via Facebook Live. The practice continued after several other towns in the region returned to live meetings after the pandemic. Clemons resigned in a Facebook live meeting in December 2022.

During January’s meeting, the town announced a mayoral election will happen Tuesday, March 28, at the Norway Senior Center.

Also, Mayor Pro Tem Gregg Covington appointed a new mayor pro tem, Councilwoman Almanda Holiday.

Council person Kelvin Crosby was appointed for Parks and Recreation, Councilperson Tyler was appointed for Streets and Sanitation and Councilwoman Almanda Holiday was appointed as events chair.

An executive session was listed on the agenda posted on the town’s Facebook page, but no printed reason was given for the closed meeting. Municipalities, according to law, must give a reason for a council to go into executive session.

The next presumably live meeting should be held, according to the usual schedule, Monday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Old Willow School at 2750 Cope Road.

For more information about the meeting, see the agenda at: https://www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/photos/a. 1060330744056137/5755183584570806/.