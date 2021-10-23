NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman questions budget item; town dealing with COVID issues

NORWAY – All seemed well with the Town of Norway’s budget during their Facebook Live council meeting Monday night except for one facet that was explained, and the town is also dealing with several complications due to COVID-19 and is making some cancellations.
Councilman Gregg Covington questioned a negative amount of $150 on the Vendors Day.
"We used some of the funds … Some of the proceeds from the Vendors' Event to cover the Senior Citizen Festival," Mayor Tracie Clemons replied.
Clemons said, "As of last Monday, O.C. Parks and Tourism has approved our grant of $5000 (for our events).”
She stated that money would be used to help with expenses already accrued and will be put into those accounts, including the one in the negative.
COVID-19 continues to affect the town in various ways.
Clemons stated, "One of our employees has contracted the COVID virus."
"Effectively immediately, all council and staff members shall adhere to the CDC and DHEC guidelines," Clemons read from a memo she drafted.
"All unvaccinated council members and staff must wear a mask and have their temperature taken upon entering municipal property," she said.
She said, "If you are the last person to leave for the day, you must spray down the area where you worked."
The full memo may be obtained from town hall by council and staff members.
Clemons then asked if council and she should cancel the remainder of the events for 2021 because the COVID-19 cases are going up.
Councilwoman Berley James stated they should err on the side of caution and cancel future events in October.
Covington initially asked if they could monitor the spike in cases for a month and see.
Clemons said she has monitored it and that the spike has stayed steadily up over several months.
Covington then also agreed that they should cancel future events in October.
Clemons said they would have the Sept. 18 Vendors Day event but requested that all events in October be canceled.
She stated that they could space out seating for the November Veterans Day event using social distancing guidelines but will revisit even having any other event, festivals or parades for November or December in the October meeting.
A motion was made to cancel all October events in the Town of Norway. The motion was approved and seconded.
In other business:
• Police Chief Edgar Williams said that the police department had 50 traffic citations for the month. He announced police reports for the month were made for animal abuse; two counts of assault and battery, third degree; two counts of burglary; one grand larceny; and one petit larceny among others.
"We have also had individuals stealing trash cans around the municipality," Williams added. He said that they were investigating that.
• Clemons gave the wastewater report, saying, "Repairs at the Carnation Street station are ongoing. All is well at the wastewater plant. … We are still have issues with the lift-station. … Do not flush rags, feminine products or toys down the toilet.”
She added that they procured some signs for some of their chemicals under S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations.
• Clemons also gave the water department report. She said, "We may have another potential leak on Lexington Avenue across from the Three Crosses Ministry."
She said the contractor had been contacted to assess the leak and that it may be outside the scope of their water department. Clemons also stated that they are waiting on some permits for another ongoing water project and that they cannot advertise for bids until they get those permits.
"There is a shortage of PVC pipe," she added. She mentioned with an ice storm in Texas this past year that a company that paints the pipe in Texas is behind, so the cost of the PVC pipe is high. She said that there may be delays on purchases for the Harrison Avenue waterline project because of this. She also added that overall that the state of S.C. received a D+ for drinking water and a D grade for wastewater and that some organizations would be looking for additional federal or other funding for that.