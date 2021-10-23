NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Councilman questions budget item; town dealing with COVID issues

"We have also had individuals stealing trash cans around the municipality," Williams added. He said that they were investigating that.

• Clemons gave the wastewater report, saying, "Repairs at the Carnation Street station are ongoing. All is well at the wastewater plant. … We are still have issues with the lift-station. … Do not flush rags, feminine products or toys down the toilet.”

She added that they procured some signs for some of their chemicals under S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations.

• Clemons also gave the water department report. She said, "We may have another potential leak on Lexington Avenue across from the Three Crosses Ministry."

She said the contractor had been contacted to assess the leak and that it may be outside the scope of their water department. Clemons also stated that they are waiting on some permits for another ongoing water project and that they cannot advertise for bids until they get those permits.

"There is a shortage of PVC pipe," she added. She mentioned with an ice storm in Texas this past year that a company that paints the pipe in Texas is behind, so the cost of the PVC pipe is high. She said that there may be delays on purchases for the Harrison Avenue waterline project because of this. She also added that overall that the state of S.C. received a D+ for drinking water and a D grade for wastewater and that some organizations would be looking for additional federal or other funding for that.

