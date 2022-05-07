NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Council moves back to live meetings

NORWAY – The Town of Norway, without informing regional media, moved to having a live meeting, in addition to having Facebook Live recording, for its council meeting Monday evening, May 2, at the Old Willow School.

The Times and Democrat was not informed in time about Monday’s Live meeting. However, The T&D will be attending live meetings in person in the future as they did pre-pandemic (during the pandemic and during an extended time after that, Norway had Facebook Live recordings only; coverage was done via Facebook Live recordings). The next live meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the Old Willow School. Some highlights have been covered from the Facebook Live recording on Monday, May 2, for this article.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said in an email interview after the meeting, “Yes, we have resumed with person-to-person meetings. Up to 10 people from the public (media and general public) are allowed in the council chambers in addition to the five members of council. We still will do Facebook live conferences as well.”

Clemons discussed ARA funds during the Facebook Live meeting recording.

“Last month, according to the ARA, we can deem everything as a loss in the General Fund revenue,” she said.

Clemons added that they transferred $77,000 dollars from the ARA fund except for $100 left to keep the account open for the second half of the ARA fund payment.

Police Chief Edgar Williams next gave the police report and stated there were 25 traffic citations issued, no traffic collisions, and one warrant issued. Williams said they only had one incident report which was for petit larceny.

Clemons next gave the wastewater report.

She mentioned at their facility during a recent inspection that they did have to check the pH level multiple times (the pH level was low the first day but with adjustments, it was on the correct level).

Clemons said, “The chloride dioxide head was rebuilt (recently) in the chloride dioxide room.”

“This was done before a DHEC inspection,” she added.

She said they had to take three truckloads of baby wipes out of a local lift station.

This has been an issue which has been discussed multiple times at meetings the past few years and in multiple articles in the T&D.

"Stop flushing baby wipes," Clemons pleaded.

She also later asked citizens to stop pouring hot grease down their drains as well.

Clemons stated, “It costs $1,300 every time we have to bring a truck out (to remove baby wipes). Multiply that times three.”

Clemons encouraged members of council to talk to their constituents about this issue, and they stated they would.

She next said they are ordering extra products to put into the wastewater system to kill a smell of sulfur which has permeated the atmosphere in certain places in town.

For more information, a full recording of the meeting can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/videos/1113688852541745.

