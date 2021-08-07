NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses water woes

NORWAY – The Town of Norway, as announced during their Facebook Live meeting Monday evening, Aug. 3, is still having problems with their Carnation Court lift station pump being clogged after previous months of warnings to citizens about solid items being flushed into the system.
"That is where we are having major problems with our pump clogging up with wash cloths, rags, and toys," Mayor Tracie Clemons said.
She stated that the wastewater operator is looking at more advanced grinder pumps that are on the market and the more economical choice among those.
"With this new grinder pump, it will grind up those items in pieces," Clemons said. She said she hopes the operator will get the price of the selected grinder pump to officials by the end of the week.
“Also, the aerators at the waste water are disassembled to clean out the pond grass, but this is normal,” she said.
Clemons next announced in the water report, “Harrison Avenue water line improvements are pending DHEC approval and will eventually go through the bidding process.”
Clemons also mentioned several water line repairs in July. She mentioned one of the lines was an inactive line but had water within it that was leaking, and they took care of it. She stated that they replaced another line completely in town.
“355 feet of piping was replaced,” she added. She said they also need a new hot water heater at the Old Willow School.
Clemons said in this meeting and last month’s meeting that they discovered a hidden leak at the park building which had caused mold.
“The drywall has been replaced and the wall repainted,” she said.
Councilwoman Berley James, later in the meeting, stated that she will not be seeking re-election. She advised anybody who might run that they need to take the Municipal Association of South Carolina courses. James also stated they need to look into getting sidewalk in town repaired. The mayor said she would put an order in to the DOT.
Clemons attended the MASC conference in Hilton Head recently and said the number one topic was centered on American federal rescue funds which are in a hold for S.C. She said 11 states have not received the rescue funds yet. She stated that they hope the state will receive the funds in the coming months.
"It will be sometime this year, but we just don't know," she said, continuing that other MASC conference topics included budgeting, Freedom of Information Act and more.
Chief Edgar Williams gave the police report earlier in the meeting and stated that there were 20 citations for the month of July and three warrants.
“We also completed our internal audit with no discrepancies,” he added.
Clemons said Williams has conferred with the municipal judge to see that the fines were clearly outlined in an ordinance dating back to 2017 which dealt with thoughtless or inappropriate operation of a vehicle.
It was proposed that the 2017 ordinance be amended with more clearly outlined fines and clarifications. The highly detailed, amended ordinance and any potential changes in fines can be reviewed at the town hall.
Council gave first reading to the amendment of the aforementioned ordinance regarding thoughtless or inappropriate operation of a motor vehicle to include more clearly outlined fines and more. The first reading was approved and seconded.
In other business:
• Clemons announced the S.C. Stay Plus program is offering rental and utility bill assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is willing to pay 12 months of back rent dating back to March 2020. They are willing to pay up to three months of future rent for those facing eviction, and they will also pay utility bills directly to utility companies. Residents should fill out an application at http://www.schousing.com.
• The first Norwegian Vendors Day is this Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on town properties off on S.C. Highway 321 in the town. Various types of vendors from food to crafts will be located there. The town will be having this every first Saturday of the month. Another Vendors Day will be happening Saturday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
• The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will be having a Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Livingston Park in Livingston off of Savannah Highway. School supplies will only be given out to children who are present.
• Norway will be having their inaugural Norwegian Senior Citizen Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The flier for the event will be posted soon.
• Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss an ordinance and a legal matter. Upon return to general session, Clemons brought up that the ordinance states that a person cannot have a garage sale in town if they do not own property there and that it has to be held on their property. She said that if they do not own property and do not have the garage sale on their property, they cannot do so unless they pay a fine of $2.50 to the municipal court. She added that this ordinance has been in place since 1976.
"I propose that we change the fee and incorporate a frequency of payment," the mayor stated.
Council members had some discussion and proposals about changing the fee and frequencies of payment but no decisions were made. Clemons asked that council members think more about it and that they table it for a future meeting.
• Clemons then stated that there was nothing from the legal matter to be brought into public session and asked for a motion to adjourn, which was made and seconded.