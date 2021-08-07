NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses water woes

• The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will be having a Back to School Bash Saturday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Livingston Park in Livingston off of Savannah Highway. School supplies will only be given out to children who are present.

• Norway will be having their inaugural Norwegian Senior Citizen Festival on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The flier for the event will be posted soon.

• Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss an ordinance and a legal matter. Upon return to general session, Clemons brought up that the ordinance states that a person cannot have a garage sale in town if they do not own property there and that it has to be held on their property. She said that if they do not own property and do not have the garage sale on their property, they cannot do so unless they pay a fine of $2.50 to the municipal court. She added that this ordinance has been in place since 1976.

"I propose that we change the fee and incorporate a frequency of payment," the mayor stated.

Council members had some discussion and proposals about changing the fee and frequencies of payment but no decisions were made. Clemons asked that council members think more about it and that they table it for a future meeting.

• Clemons then stated that there was nothing from the legal matter to be brought into public session and asked for a motion to adjourn, which was made and seconded.

