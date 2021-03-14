NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Council discusses alleged water meter tampering

NORWAY – The illegality of tampering with water meters and the illegality of council members allegedly advising citizens to tamper with them were both discussed during Norway’s regular town council meeting over Facebook live Monday evening, March 1.

Mayor Tracie Clemons and Councilman Gregg Covington had a discussion about a citizen allegedly hooking up a hose to a meter on an irrigation system when his or her main meter had been shut off.

Clemons said, “Whether it is an active or inactive water service line, you are not to tamper with it … period. … The statement was said at the (last) meeting that it is unethical and is against the law and is not tolerable.”

Clemons said that a town ordinance clearly states that it is unlawful for a citizen to do that and that it is unlawful for a member of council to advise a citizen to do so. A discussion related to this happened during the previous month’s meeting as well.

Covington stated that he wanted it placed on the record that he did not tell the citizen to hook up a hose to the second meter.

Clemons asked that copies of the ordinance pertaining to this be passed out to all members of council. No further discussion happened, and no motions were made pertaining to this matter.