NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Building donated to town

NORWAY – The Town of Norway announced Monday that its dream of owning a prominent, three-story building has become a reality.
The three-story building is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 321/Savannah Highway and S.C. Highway 322. It’s pictured on the town logo.
Mount Pleasant resident Dennis Rhoad recently donated the building and property to the Town of Norway. The announcement was made during town council’s Facebook Live meeting
Mayor Tracie Clemons, who worked with council in obtaining the building, stated, “I am elated we are officially the owners of the property – the land and the building.”
“We thank you, Mr. Rhoad, for gifting this building and property to the Town of Norway. This building and property have so much history and memories to people who are still living in this town,” Clemons added.
Clemons said, “We have not decided on what we are going to do with the property.”
“Mr. Rhoad put the key in the mail to us on Saturday, May 1,” she added.
The town is getting the building inspected and has already put some insurance on the property.
The total value of the property and building is not known at this time.
Clemons said, "We have not officially done an appraisal of the land and building."
The building is in need of repairs.
“We are going to put the building in a ‘safe place,’” Clemons added. She stated that means adding fresh wood around the windows and other work.
Clemons said, “We are not in a rush to do anything right now except put it in a safe condition.”
The town, in an unrelated matter, is selling other property.
Clemons made a two-part motion for the sale of other property during the latest council meeting.
The first part was the individual who wants to purchase property will cover a certified appraisal, closing costs and the attorney fees in order to purchase the property.
The second part was if the individual says no, then the town will get the property appraised and sold according to the ordinance.
The council approved the motion.