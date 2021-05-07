NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Building donated to town

NORWAY – The Town of Norway announced Monday that its dream of owning a prominent, three-story building has become a reality.

The three-story building is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 321/Savannah Highway and S.C. Highway 322. It’s pictured on the town logo.

Mount Pleasant resident Dennis Rhoad recently donated the building and property to the Town of Norway. The announcement was made during town council’s Facebook Live meeting

Mayor Tracie Clemons, who worked with council in obtaining the building, stated, “I am elated we are officially the owners of the property – the land and the building.”

“We thank you, Mr. Rhoad, for gifting this building and property to the Town of Norway. This building and property have so much history and memories to people who are still living in this town,” Clemons added.

Clemons said, “We have not decided on what we are going to do with the property.”

“Mr. Rhoad put the key in the mail to us on Saturday, May 1,” she added.

The town is getting the building inspected and has already put some insurance on the property.

The total value of the property and building is not known at this time.