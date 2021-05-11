NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Budget gets OK; police chief sworn in

Mayor Clemons earlier introduced the selected individual for the chief of police position during the meeting.

Edgar D. Williams was appointed the chief of police for the Town of Norway, was approved by Council, was sworn in during the meeting and started work on Tuesday, May 4.

Williams, after being sworn in, thanked the mayor and members of council, and they thanked him as well.

Mayor Clemons gave the public works report during the meeting. The mayor mentioned many improvements needed for a water tank in the town, including repairs, a new ladder, and scrubbing away corrosion, etc. She mentioned both tanks needing repairs and refurbishment. The mayor and council are looking into a water tank maintenance company and a potential contract with the company. Council and the mayor are reviewing materials from the company and will be meeting in June regarding potentially using the company.

She mentioned there were no issues for the month of April at the wastewater treatment plant. However, the HKT Alumni Association put up a gate on some property where a sewer lift station that is owned by the town is located. This was to prevent people from dumping old shingles and other garbage there, Clemons explained.