NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Budget gets OK; police chief sworn in

NORWAY -- The Town of Norway gave a first reading of their Fiscal Year July 1, 2021-July 1, 2022 budget during their Facebook Live meeting Monday night.
Mayor Tracie Clemons said they were basing the budget on the worst case scenario because of COVID-19.
“For that stub year, Jan. 1, 2021 - June 2021, it was based on the worst-case scenario. For the new fiscal year, we are basically doubling those numbers from the stub year,” Clemons said.
$347,200 will be in the general fund revenue, and, for expenses, the town anticipates spending $246,817. $262,883 will be public service commission revenue with $261,316 in expenses
“Those numbers are kind of close. Let me tell you why,” Clemons said.
She explained that the repair numbers have been fairly astronomical.
“We always want to increase the expenses by at least 10 percent to (compensate for this),” Clemons continued.
$48,000 was allotted for Municipal Court Revenue with $31,400 in expenses, and $25,020 for the Victims Advocate fund with $2400 in expenses.
A public hearing was held regarding the budget. A first reading of the fiscal year budget was held during the meeting and was approved by council.
Mayor Clemons earlier introduced the selected individual for the chief of police position during the meeting.
Edgar D. Williams was appointed the chief of police for the Town of Norway, was approved by Council, was sworn in during the meeting and started work on Tuesday, May 4.
Williams, after being sworn in, thanked the mayor and members of council, and they thanked him as well.
Mayor Clemons gave the public works report during the meeting. The mayor mentioned many improvements needed for a water tank in the town, including repairs, a new ladder, and scrubbing away corrosion, etc. She mentioned both tanks needing repairs and refurbishment. The mayor and council are looking into a water tank maintenance company and a potential contract with the company. Council and the mayor are reviewing materials from the company and will be meeting in June regarding potentially using the company.
She mentioned there were no issues for the month of April at the wastewater treatment plant. However, the HKT Alumni Association put up a gate on some property where a sewer lift station that is owned by the town is located. This was to prevent people from dumping old shingles and other garbage there, Clemons explained.
All of the paperwork for the Winchester Avenue project (a water line improvement project) has been completed.
"The Winchester Avenue project is officially done from a construction standpoint and from an administrative standpoint as well as payment," Clemons said.
She said the Harrison Avenue project is still in the administrative phase. This is also a water line improvement project.
There, during the meeting, was also a second reading of ordinance for County of Orangeburg to take over elections for the Town of Norway, a transfer of authority.
"The only thing the town will be responsible for is the ad in the newspaper for the election and if we have a special election," Clemons said.
The second reading was approved by council.
- Clemons stated they are looking into new equipment for the town park. She said re-opening the park on Saturday and Sunday has been going well. "However, the community really needs to take care to keep the park clean. There are five waste-bins at the park. Please place your trash in the waste bins in the park," Clemons added. She stated they will keep the Saturday and Sunday schedule through the end of May.
- Councilman Gregg Covington, during discussion, asked if they were going to go to regular meetings instead of virtual. Clemons mentioned that staff had some health concerns and that they were to continue to meet virtually through July and then make a decision about going to live meetings after that.
- Three Crosses Ministry will host a National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Park.
- Mayors United, a volunteer organization of the Mayors of western Orangeburg County and citizens, will be hosting another food distribution, sponsored by Save the Children, on Tuesday, May 18, at the Old Willow School on 2750 Cope Road in Norway. The distribution will start at 10 a.m., and recipients must wear masks, wait in their cars, and open their trunks when it is their turn. The food boxes are distributed on a first come, first served basis and while supplies last.
- Gifted by Tonya will have a Drive-by Senior Appreciation Day at the park on Lexington Highway on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m.-noon.
- The Town of Norway will host a Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School graduate appreciation event on Friday, June 4. The town is seeking donations for first, second, and third prizes for the event. The event last year was held in a parade format. For more information, contact the town hall.