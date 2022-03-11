NORWAY TOWN COUNCIL: Black History Parade at 2 p.m. March 12

NORWAY – The Town of Norway will be having a Black History Parade this Saturday, March 12, according to the Facebook live meeting of Norway Town Council Monday evening, March 7.

The time has now been set at 2 p.m. with lineup at 1 p.m.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said, “This is basically an ending of what we have done in February for the 28 days of that month with our trailblazers who were posted on the Facebook page.”

Each day in February, a different Norway native, African American trailblazer was posted on the Norway Facebook page, as previously reported in The T&D. The full listing can be explored via this link: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884.

Clemons stated that participants in the parade will be requested to wear traditional African attire in honor of Black History Month and other citizens may as well. The participants will be numbered and in the order they appeared on the Facebook page. For more information on lining up, contact Norway Town Hall.

Later in the month of March, citizens will want to choose carefully what days they pick to do business with the town.

Clemons proposed that the Norway Town Hall be shut down for four days for the 2014 audit for the town clerks to get data entry done for it.

According to the proposed resolution, the Norway Town Hall will be shut down from Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24. They will reopen on the 25th.

Mayor Clemons said, "The clerks will still process any payments dropped off in the dropbox."

Councilman Gregg Covington made a motion to approve this resolution, it was seconded, and accepted.

Council went into executive session about 19 minutes into the main meeting to discuss usage of the American Rescue Act funds and the DPU Water Bill Account.

No decisions about usage of those funds or the account were made upon return from the session.

Upon return to open session, Police Chief Edgar Williams stated there was one civil dispute dating back to December 2021 and that was the only incident report generated by the department recently. He said there were 25 traffic citations and no warrants during the past month.

Clemons, earlier in the meeting, before the executive session, said $2,400 of American Rescue Act funds have been spent for the Norway Police Department.

Clemons next gave a water and sewer report.

“All parameters are in compliance at the wastewater treatment plant as per DHEC,” Clemons said.

She said the new pumps have arrived and have been installed.

She also said they have ordered some bar screens and hope that they will stop the clogging issues with the sewer system which have been discussed in previous articles in The Times and Democrat. She asked that citizens still not flush down thick paper and other items in their toilets.

“The easement survey is complete for the latest water line project,” Clemons added in her report.

She said they are double-checking that survey via a second assessor.

After the executive session, no discussion of usage of the ARA funds happened, but a resolution to adhere to ARA guidelines was passed by council.

Clemons explained, “If a town received less than $10 million (during COVID-19), they can view it as a loss in their general fund and pull funds from the ARA under guidelines from it.”

A resolution to adhere to the guidelines of the ARA was proposed, seconded and passed.

The town also passed a resolution for strategic goals for 2022.

“The number one thing is to get these audits done,” Clemons said, referring to one of the goals.

Other goals included developing a water system improvement plan, improving communication and training with public safety, improving pride/awareness in the Town of Norway, purchasing software for Public Works to have data mapping while in the field, and exploring a potential noise ordinance. A full listing and prioritization can be obtained from Norway Town Hall.

• Norwegian Vendors Day will resume on Saturday, April 2. Contact Norway Town Hall for more information.

• The Easter Egg Hunt will be at Norway Park on Good Friday, April 15 (sponsored by town hall and Three Crosses Ministry). For more information, contact Norway Town Hall.

