NORWAY – Norway Town Council will hold its next meeting at town hall, not the Old Willow School, according to Town Clerk Dee Gore.

Council will hold a public hearing to discuss the 2023-2024 budget at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1 at the town hall, located at 8403 Savannah Hwy.

The council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

The agenda for the meeting will be posted on the Town of Norway's Facebook page on Thursday at this link: www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884.

The public is invited to attend the meeting.

For more information, email norwaytownclerk@gmail.com.