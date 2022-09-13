NORWAY COUNCIL: Referendum again sparks council conflict

The Town of Norway held a meeting via Facebook Live on Sept. 12 during which Mayor Tracie Clemons hindered the discussion related to a referendum that would move the town from district council members to at-large council members.

Clemons canceled two council members' vote during the last meeting in August, with one vote to approve the referendum – a move, which the Municipal Association of South Carolina stated was not allowed.

According to a previous article in The T&D, MASC Field Manager Ashley Kellahan, said in an email, “Regardless of the form of government, mayors do not have veto power under South Carolina state law. The mayor has the authority to act and vote as a member of council, not just in the case of a tie vote. All decisions are determined by a majority vote of a quorum of council unless state or local law requires a higher number of votes, which is rare.”

“The Mayor’s vote can break a tie if it, along with the votes of other council members, results in the number of votes necessary for passage of the motion being considered. A mayor after casting his or her vote cannot override the result of a vote,” she said.

Kellahan continued, “I believe Mayor Clemons is going to address it at their next meeting.”

Mayor Tracie Clemons did not address it on Monday and kept others from doing so.

Clemons entertained a motion to accept the agenda for the meeting and immediately faced opposition.

Council member Gregg Covington, whose voice could be recognized from previous meetings where he had been vocal about several issues, said he did not have a second for the agenda but did have a question, which turned into more of a statement. (As the T&D covered the meeting via Facebook Live and the person's name was not given, it could not be completely determined who gave the first to accept the agenda. It sounded like another male voice, the voice of Councilman Kelvin Crosby.)

Covington said in his statement, "For old business from the last meeting from actions that took place, that the Municipal Association notified you were wrong, I think that should be back on the agenda with discussion and maybe a revote because it was done improperly.”

Clemons said, "We will not add that to the agenda."

Clemons cited an ordinance:

"No member shall speak more than twice on the same question except to explain his position without concurrence of the majority of the Council."

Clemons next stated to Covington, "Therefore, I am declining your request to add that to Old Business. We are not going to discuss that at this meeting. You may have an opportunity to discuss it at a later meeting."

Covington said, "You should have changed it when the Municipal Association notified you. You should have taken it off the referendum because they informed you it was not legal what you did."

Clemons replied, "Your request is declined, sir."

Covington tried to speak again.

Clemons replied again, "Your request is declined."

She then said, "As the mayor, I do have the right to vote, so I am going to second that motion (to accept the agenda)."

There was some muttering in the background to which Clemons replied, "And that is two votes."

Councilwoman Amanda Holiday then came in late to the Facebook live call. She was the other opposing vote, along with Covington, against the referendum in the last meeting.

Before the mayor could say, "All in favor," Holiday asked if the motion to approve the agenda had already been seconded.

Clemons stated that it had. Covington opposed. The meeting continued with a discussion of town finances and other issues.

For more information and to view the Facebook Live meeting in its entirety, see https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884

The referendum question was on the ballot for Tuesday's town election which also featured voting for a council seat. No candidates filed for the seat. Watch TheTandD.com for results.