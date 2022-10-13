NORWAY COUNCIL: Meeting has Facebook audio issues

The Facebook Live meeting video for Norway’s Town Council meeting had the sound off during the entire 38-minute session.

The video posted to the town Facebook page also does not have sound.

A number to call in for the teleconference was listed in a posted agenda on Facebook, but no audio could be heard in the Facebook video broadcast itself. Nearly every month this year that Norway has had Facebook live meetings, sound has been available to the general public without having to call in.

Mayor Tracie Clemons could be seen giving various reports but could not be heard on the video.

Toni Hydrick, a citizen of Norway involved in some citizen committees in the past, typed in the comments section, "The sound needs to be on."

Someone named Gifted Thomas on Facebook asked in the comments, "Can anyone hear?"

Colleen Barton Williams made a comment as well, "Can Mayor Clemons fix the sound?" Others also asked if the sound could be turned on.

Former Mayor Sarah Johnson, in the comments section, stated something was wrong with the sound.

She typed a question to Town Clerk Dee Gore, "Clerk, can you hear?"

Gore replied in the comments, "Yes, through phone call."

At some point Gore stated in the comments, "No sound through FB."

Citizens as well as officials had to call in to hear the audio through a teleconference, and, again, it was not available in the Facebook live video as in the past.

Listed on the agenda on the Town of Norway Facebook page was an announcement of the results of the recent referendum to decide whether Norway would go to at-large or to stay with district council members. As previously reported in The T&D, Norway's voters chose to stay with district council members.

Whether the old business discussion about the referendum and the council's debate about it was mentioned could not be determined.

Jackie Tyler, according to the agenda, was sworn in as a District 4 council member during the meeting.

The Facebook live video can be found via this link: https://www.facebook.com/1013716612050884/videos/851677076193828

For more information on the meeting, see the agenda posted on the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Town-of-Norway-SC-1013716612050884