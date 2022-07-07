Norway and Neeses council meetings moved for holiday

NORWAY AND NEESES – Because of the Independence Day holiday weekend, the regular Norway Council meeting has been moved to Monday, July 11, and the regular Neeses Council meeting has been moved to Tuesday, July 12.

Ordinarily, these meetings happen the first Monday of each month for Norway, and the first Tuesday of each month for Neeses.

Mayor Tracie Clemons said the Town of Norway’s Facebook live meeting will be happening concurrently with the teleconference and live meeting at the Old Willow School on Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton had stated in a previous meeting that with the extended holiday weekend and people traveling and spending time with families that they would move their regularly scheduled meeting to Tuesday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Neeses Town Hall. He also announced during the last meeting that the Neeses Rookie League was going to the SC Dixie Youth Baseball D2 Rookie League State Tournament in Orangeburg. They were defeated on Saturday, June 25, with Powdersville scoring 14 and Neeses scoring 4. Gleaton said in a previous meeting, regarding the team, “We have been really proud of them. They have come a long way.”

The Town of Norway, according to an announcement on their Facebook page, has had a second break-in at their park building around July 2 or 3. This was after a break-in of the same park building on June 4 as announced in a previous meeting.

Minor vandalism and theft in the park building included carved initials on the wall (the letter "M" was visible); ketchup squirted on the floor, walls, and countertop; stolen freezer pops, water, and chips; and turned over waste bins.

Mayor Clemons stated, “Effective immediately, under this administration, we will not provide bounce houses, waterslides, or any events at the park. We work so hard to bring events to the community, and this is what we have to deal with.”

When contacted by The T&D over email regarding the break-in and events in the town, Mayor Clemons said, “I prefer not to elaborate on either at this time.”

To report any information regarding the break-in and vandalism, contact Norway Police Department at 803-263-2015 or Norway Town Hall at 803-263-4300.