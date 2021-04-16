NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Water system upgrade would cost more than $700K

NORTH – A total projected cost of $705,720 would be needed to improve the water system in North, according to an announcement during the April meeting of North Town Council.

This cost includes new water lines in multiple neighborhoods and streets, new hydrants and other facets of the system.

Mayor Julius Jones said, “We have to come up with some money (in the budget) if we want to improve the water system.” No motions or decisions were made about this during the meeting.

Jones, in a separate matter, stated he has been told that a pre-existing water works contract may be altered because of COVID-19’s effect on prices for materials. He emphasized that this was just what he was told and that the town will be in further discussion with the contractor regarding this. No motions or decisions were made regarding this.

Jones, earlier in his report, said the search for a bank to replace the former First Citizens bank location is still on-going.

“I will reach out to the state and keep trying,” he said.

He said CSX Railroad improvements are done in the town, and the library is now open, but that only one person may come in at a time.