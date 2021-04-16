NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Water system upgrade would cost more than $700K

NORTH – A total projected cost of $705,720 would be needed to improve the water system in North, according to an announcement during the April meeting of North Town Council.
This cost includes new water lines in multiple neighborhoods and streets, new hydrants and other facets of the system.
Mayor Julius Jones said, “We have to come up with some money (in the budget) if we want to improve the water system.” No motions or decisions were made about this during the meeting.
Jones, in a separate matter, stated he has been told that a pre-existing water works contract may be altered because of COVID-19’s effect on prices for materials. He emphasized that this was just what he was told and that the town will be in further discussion with the contractor regarding this. No motions or decisions were made regarding this.
Jones, earlier in his report, said the search for a bank to replace the former First Citizens bank location is still on-going.
“I will reach out to the state and keep trying,” he said.
He said CSX Railroad improvements are done in the town, and the library is now open, but that only one person may come in at a time.
Sgt. Kuck, in Chief Lin Shirer’s absence, gave the police report and said North Police will be participating in MADD Night of Enforcement on Saturday, May 1. This enforcement will include checkpoints, saturation patrols and compliance checks. Springfield police will also be participating in the night of enforcement. The department will also be conducting checkpoints in the town during the next 30 days.
Kuck also reminded citizens, “Business licenses are due, and anyone doing work in town limits needs a business license. Operating a business or doing business in the town limits without a license could result in a summons, and the penalty could be up to $1,095.”
Councilman Jeff Washington stated in his report that he has helped organize a free flea market for the town to take place at North Town Square on Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It will be free. There is no table (or space) fee. You have to bring your own table, though,” he said.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact him at 803-730-2362.
In other business:
- Jones has picked up gloves, yellow vests, handles and garbage bags from Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful for the April countywide litter pickup. Jones stated that those who pick up these items from the North Town Hall should, after picking up litter, leave bags by the road to have them picked up and weighed. Jones said Orangeburg County has asked the town to put an anti-litter slogan on their sign for the month. Councilman Daniel Jackson, who regularly attends meetings, happened to be absent during April’s meeting and is in charge of the litter control committee and efforts in the town. Contact Jackson through North Town Hall regarding clean-up efforts.
- Washington next stated he has been doing some cleaning up at the park and is encouraging kids to clean up there as well. Earlier, Jones stated the county has put fresh landscaping chips out at the park. Washington added that he has been doing some weed-eating at the park to beautify it.
- Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said she has been taking notes on broken and faded signs in the town. She also mentioned ones that are sinking and that she will be contacting the S.C. Department of Transportation about these signs.