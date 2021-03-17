NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Vaccines being given in town

[NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones recently got the ball rolling on bringing COVID-19 vaccines to North and rural surrounding areas as announced during the council meeting on Monday, March 8.

Jones said, “Approximately 200 COVID-19 vaccines were recently administered in North.” He stated they were given at St. Mark United Methodist Church and that he went door-to-door to assist in recruiting those eligible to receive the vaccine.

“This was sponsored by Family Health Centers, and they will be back in two weeks,” Jones added. He stated they were instrumental in following up with his request.

Jones said R&J Pharmacy in North is also giving some COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

Jones also mentioned a historic safe donated by First Citizens Bank of North, which he also mentioned has officially closed in the town. The safe was actually in the First Citizens' lobby on display and was a safe which came from the old Bank of North. A moving company, All American Relocation + Office Solutions, compliments of First Citizens Bank, moved it from the First Citizens' lobby to the council chambers of North Town Hall, where it remains.

“The date on the safe is 1908. Several senior citizens in the town have stated that date is correct,” Jones added.