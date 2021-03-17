NORTH TOWN COUNCIL: Vaccines being given in town

[NORTH – Mayor Julius Jones recently got the ball rolling on bringing COVID-19 vaccines to North and rural surrounding areas as announced during the council meeting on Monday, March 8.
Jones said, “Approximately 200 COVID-19 vaccines were recently administered in North.” He stated they were given at St. Mark United Methodist Church and that he went door-to-door to assist in recruiting those eligible to receive the vaccine.
“This was sponsored by Family Health Centers, and they will be back in two weeks,” Jones added. He stated they were instrumental in following up with his request.
Jones said R&J Pharmacy in North is also giving some COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.
Jones also mentioned a historic safe donated by First Citizens Bank of North, which he also mentioned has officially closed in the town. The safe was actually in the First Citizens' lobby on display and was a safe which came from the old Bank of North. A moving company, All American Relocation + Office Solutions, compliments of First Citizens Bank, moved it from the First Citizens' lobby to the council chambers of North Town Hall, where it remains.
“The date on the safe is 1908. Several senior citizens in the town have stated that date is correct,” Jones added.
The safe, painted with letters indicating that it once belonged to the Bank of North, looks like a miniaturized antique diving bell or gigantic steel cannon ball but with a rectangular solid bottom attached and was painted with the words, “Manganese Steel Victor Patents” and was also labeled with “The Victor Safe & Lock Company – Cincinnati, Ohio.”
Jones also mentioned that a new state-of-the-art ATM has been installed by First Citizens Bank in their absence of a brick and mortar location in the town and that it accepts deposits for current customers in addition to performing the usual automatic teller machine functions.
“I have not been able to reach another bank willing to come in First Citizens’ place,” he added. The First Citizens Bank of North building itself is still vacant.
A public hearing, before the council meeting, was held to announce a zoning district amendment for property on the corner of North Road and Main Street to be changed from neighborhood commercial to core commercial.
According to several internet sources, a neighborhood commercial district is a zoning category in which a business or businesses are allowed to be near a residential area. According to some other sources, a core commercial district is characterized by wall-to-wall development, pedestrian walkways and public parking lots. Therefore, the emphasis for the property on the corner of North Road and Main Strett will be placed more on business aspects after this decision is finalized.
Jones stated that the request was made by the owners of the property in December 2020. The zoning/planning committee then met about the request and made a unanimous decision to advise council to approve the request.
No public comments were made during the hearing. One citizen’s letter in support of the amendment to a zoning district was read aloud by Jones as was the unanimous decision to approve the request by the zoning/planning committee.
A first reading of the amendment happened during the regular council meeting which followed. A second reading will be held at a special meeting to be announced.
Jones repeated information about a new food distribution which has been posted on fliers in regional communities. The third Mayors United and Save the Children drive-thru food distribution of the past two years will be happening Tuesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8205 North Road, North. For more information, call 803-653-0110 or email mayorclemons@gmail.com .
Officer Curtis Mizell, in the absence of Chief Lin Shirer, gave the police report Monday evening:
• North Police are still taking resumes for a Class 1 Certified Officer for the school resource officer position. Any certified officers interested can contact the Police Department or email Chief Shirer at lshirer@townofnorth-sc.gov.
• North Police will give an update on cases presented when courts open back up for normal operation.
• Shirer and Town Clerk Stephanie Ott, along with both of their families, decorated around the town square for Christmas 2020, and Shirer wished to thank Ott for taking all of the decorations down.
• The police will be conducting checkpoints in North during the next 30 days.
• Jones stated there will be railroad repairs in the town and that several crossings will be closed for a number of days. He said they started March 8 and will continue through March 11.
“I am sure they will put out some detour signs to redirect traffic,” Jones added. He said he also called the schools so that the bus drivers would have a heads up.
• Jones asked for council members to volunteer for committee assignments such as the mitigation part of the work needed for the town, including discussing road repairs and broken or stolen signs with the state, and, separately, the litter control part of town work as well with the county. Councilwoman Jennifer Williams volunteered to take on the mitigation work and coordination, and Councilman Daniel Jackson volunteered to take on the litter control work and coordination. The town will be participating in at least one or more of the days of the month-long April cleanup sponsored by Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful/PalmettoPride.